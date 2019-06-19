Kingsman: The Secret Service Prequel Gets Official Title and Logo

The movie franchise based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ Kingsman comic books continues with the release of a prequel film that arrives in theaters in 2020 – and now we have an official name for it! The prelude chapter of Kingsman will be titled none other than The King’s Man!

Check out the official logo for The King’s Man below – along with the official synopsis for the film:

Next year, we go back to where it all began. Meet THE KING’S MAN, in theaters February 2020.



As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING’S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.



Directed by Matthew Vaugh, THE KING’S MAN is coming to theaters in February 2020 from 20th Century Fox and The Walt Disney Studios.

The King’s Man (formerly Kingsman: The Great Game) stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Matthew Goode (Watchmen), Ralph Fiennes (Spectre), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel), Gemma Arterton (Murder Mystery), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games), Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War), Tom Hollander (Bird Box), and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man).

In addition to this prequel, Vaughn is also going to do a threequel to the main Kingsman series, which he has already teased for fans when the sequel film, The Golden Circle, was released:

“The end of this movie [Golden Circle], if you think about it: you have Eggsy’s definitely going to go on a new journey. Galahad, or Harry Hart’s going on a new journey. Tequila’s going on a new journey. Jeff’s (Bridges) going on a new journey, Halle (Berry), the new agent Whiskey, is. The next movie is what happens to these characters. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

Even the cast is already thinking ahead to Kingsman 3, as we found out when Comicbook.com spoke to Jeff Bridges and Colin Firth about The Golden Circle:

“We’re working on it,” said Bridges. “Between interviews, we’re jamming on ideas. There’s no script but Matthew [Vaughn]’s been talking about it from the beginning! [Colin] You said he’s always envisioned it as a trilogy.”

“I remember very early conversations with Matthew,” said Firth. “He felt that three [movies] would be right for this. He hadn’t got them mapped out, I just think he could feel three.”

The King’s Man is slated to hit theaters on February 14, 2020.