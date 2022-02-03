Knives Out 2 Trends After First Look at Sequel Debuts

Netflix gave fans a look at Knives Out 2 this week. The streaming platform unveiled a look at numerous highly-anticipated titles. Beside Enola Holmes 2 and The Gray Man. People just can’t get enough of Daniel Craig in nice suits, it would seem. There’s a ton to be excited about when it comes to the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s beloved murder mystery. As with the first movie, a ton of talent has been recruited for this boat trip. Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr. Janelle Monae, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyne Cline are all aboard. So, take a look at the amazing clip for yourself down below.

“I’m so lucky to have Rian in my life,” Craig told Empire Magazine last year. “He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn’t believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you went here. Really?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah?’ We’ve just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They’ve just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We’ll see. I don’t want to tempt fate. It’s different, and that’s the amazing thing. It’s still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it’s very different. I’m very excited about it.”

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1489252391979343872?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

