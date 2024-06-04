Knives Out 3 Adds Thomas Haden Church to Its Ensemble

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has cast Thomas Haden Church as the lastest member of the mystery ensemble. The fan-favorite actor's invovlement was first reported by The Wrap. Rian Johnson's latest Benoit Blanc adventure seems to have captured half of Hollywood to be involved in one way or another. While more names continue to to trickle out, Daniel Craig's whodunnit franchise continues to gain steam in a summer where people are desperate to be excited about the movies. The recent title reveal video teased the "most dangerous case yet" for Blanc and with a title like Wake Up Dead Man, that seems almost assured.

The Netflix mystery touts an ensemble featuring the likes of Josh Brolin (Dune Part Two), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Andrew Scott (Ripley), and Mila Kunis (Luckiest Girl Alive). Craig is putting on his sportcoat as the world's greatest detective after 2022's Glass Onion and 2019's Knives Out.

Knives Out 3's Creative Process So Far

(Photo: HBO/Netflix)

A lot of fans are absolutely thrilled with how quickly Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has come together. After Glass Onion premiered, it felt like there would be a massive wait for the next entry. But, while talking to Deadline, Johnson said that these movies really find a way to move him forward. The constant draw to the Knives Out series mean that these scripts end up getting across the finish line swiftly once things get rolling.

"It's interesting. We structured the [Netflix deal] so that if I wanted to do something else next, I could," Johnson shared with Deadline. "And I think everybody assumed I'd have a couple other random ideas — unrelated projects — that I've been kicking around. But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie. And so, I think I'm going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that's the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now. [It's] the idea of figuring out how it can be completely different from this one as well as the first one."

