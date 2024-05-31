Knives Out 3 Adds Peaky Blinders Star

Ever since the title of Rian Johnson's third Benoit Blanc mystery was announced earlier this week, news of the film's cast has been pouring in. Many big names will be joining Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and the latest casting announcement includes a Peaky Blinders alum. According to Variety, the ensemble cast has added Daryl McCormack, who is best known for playing Isiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders, Leo Grande in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, and Detective Colman Akande in The Woman in the Wall.

The plot for Wake Up Dead Man is currently unknown, so McCormack's role in the project has yet to be revealed. However, the actor will be joined by Craig in addition to Josh O'Connor, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, and Mila Kunis.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Rian Johnson recently explained on Twitter. "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."

"It's coming along. I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force, and so it's coming along," Johnson previously said of the project. "I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing."

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Stay tuned for more updates about Wake Up Dead Man.