Knives Out 3: Mila Kunis Joins Wake Up Dead Man Cast

It's been a big week for fans of Rian Johnson's whodunnit films, Knives Out and Glass Onion. The murder mystery film series sees Daniel Craig starring as detective Benoit Blanc, and each movie surrounds the actor with a star-studded supporting cast. It was announced earlier this week that the third film in the series will be called Wake Up Dead Man, and news of the cast has been pouring in each day. Today, it was revealed that Marvel star Jeremy Renner has joined the production. According to a new report from Deadline, Mila Kunis has also been added to the cast.

It's currently unclear who the That '70s Show alum will be playing in Wake Up Dead Man, but she will be joined by Craig and Renner in addition to Josh O'Connor, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Rian Johnson wrote on Twitter. "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."

Johnson proceeded to share a short video that showed the previous film titles, Knives Out and Glass Onion, before revealing Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film is currently scheduled to be released in 2025.

"It's coming along. I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force, and so it's coming along," Johnson previously said of the project. "I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing."

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Stay tuned for more updates about Wake Up Dead Man.