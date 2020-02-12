Knives Out Fans Are Going Wild With Hilarious Sequel Title Ideas

If you’ve followed the film world since last fall, odds are that you’ve heard about the hype surrounding Knives Out. The film, which is written and directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson rightfully captured the attention of film fans when it debuted in November of last year. The combination of an all-star cast, a genuinely compelling mystery, and a swoon-worthy collection of knitwear made Knives Out a phenomenon and led to Johnson recently scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Luckily, a sequel to the film has already been put into development, with outgoing James Bond Daniel Craig set to return as Detective Benoit Blanc. Of course, a whole new mystery has popped up — what exactly should the film be called?

Alright we need title suggestions for the sequel! Drop em! 👇 — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 11, 2020

On Tuesday, the official Knives Out Twitter asked that question, and some pretty clever responses followed. Here are just a few of our favorites.

Amazing

Knives Handed to Others By Their Handle Because We Observe Proper Knife Etiquette In This House Thank You — Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) February 11, 2020

Perfection

Spoonstruck — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 11, 2020

Fitting

Dun DUN

Knives Out 2: Who Donut? pic.twitter.com/kMDSo0lGAm — Adele Ankers (@AdeleAnkers) February 12, 2020

Cinema

Knives Out: Here We Go Again — sarah (@sarahonfilm) February 11, 2020

Nostalgia

Knives Out 2: PUT THAT KNIFE BACK WHERE IT CAME FROM OR SO HELP ME — Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) February 11, 2020

A+

2 Knives 2 Out

The Knives and the Out: Tokyo Drift

Knives & Out

Fast Knive

Knives & Out 6

Out 7

The Fate of the Knives

K9 — Patrick Verona (@MasterTarantino) February 11, 2020

Rolls Off the Tongue

Bravedge Chef Knife Pro Kitchen Knife Cooking Knife Ultra Sharp Cutting Knife with 8″ Stainless Steel Metallic Paint Double Bevel Blade Ergonomic Handle PP Sheath Elegant Gift Box for Family Gourmet’s OUT pic.twitter.com/5yVEu8W6QZ — adam! (@Adamonfilm) February 11, 2020

So Many Options

Knives In

Aaah! The Knives! They’re Out!

Knives Out 2: Electric Boogaloo

Damn Those Knives Really Do Be Out Tho 👀👀

2Knives 2Out

Knives Out: Tokyo Drift

Who Let The Knives Out — CEO of star trek (@dabi_hawks) February 11, 2020

Oh My God