Knives Out Fans Are Going Wild With Hilarious Sequel Title Ideas

If you’ve followed the film world since last fall, odds are that you’ve heard about the hype surrounding Knives Out. The film, which is written and directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson rightfully captured the attention of film fans when it debuted in November of last year. The combination of an all-star cast, a genuinely compelling mystery, and a swoon-worthy collection of knitwear made Knives Out a phenomenon and led to Johnson recently scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Luckily, a sequel to the film has already been put into development, with outgoing James Bond Daniel Craig set to return as Detective Benoit Blanc. Of course, a whole new mystery has popped up — what exactly should the film be called?

On Tuesday, the official Knives Out Twitter asked that question, and some pretty clever responses followed. Here are just a few of our favorites.

