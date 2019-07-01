Rian Johnson Releases Knives out Teaser for Trailer

Rian Johnson is trying to alleviate the crush weight of his directorial effort on Star Wars: The Last Jedi with a new original film of his own – a “Whodunnit” called Knives Out. The film is about to drop its first trailer this week – and as is now custom, Johnson has dropped a teaser to drum up interest for the Knives Out trailer debut!

Watch the Knives Out teaser, below:

KNIVES OUT TRAILER TOMORROW! It’s an original modern day American whodunnit, coming out this Thanksgiving. It has a few actors you might recognize. I am very very excited about it. Watch this space… #KNIVESOUT pic.twitter.com/yC2yQLEWqh — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 1, 2019

If you can’t tell, the early major selling point for Knives Out is its all-star ensemble cast lineup. The list includes no less than Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). That’s a pretty impressive mix of character acting talent, beauty, and star power – and it’s sure to pull interest from a lot of different demographics.

Here’s the early synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

It’s been a while since film fans have gotten a movie that fills the void left behind by Clue. If there is anyone who could deliver it, it’s definitely Rian Johnson. A lot of fans now have reason to hate on the man due to The Last Jedi, but before he stepped into a Galaxy Far, Far, Away, Johnson was earning his rep with high-concept, hard-boiled crime Noir tales. His David Milch-style high school Noir mystery film Brick made him a breakout talent, while his time travel mystery actioner Looper opened the doors to Johnson making blockbuster films. If Knives Out follows a similar pattern, it will have some snappy dialogue and banter along with buckets of style.

Knives Out will be in theaters on November 27th.