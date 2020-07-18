Rian Johnson's Twitter Account Deactivated, So Now He's Using Knives Out

Rian Johnson saw his Twitter account get deactivated, so now he’s using the Knives Out account instead. Fans of the movie got a kick out of his tweets from that handle this week. It was a wild time for cybersecurity as the last couple of days have seen many major accounts be compromised by hackers. Kanye West, Apple, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and plenty of others have been affected by it. In a hurry to get the situation solved, Twitter locked down all verified accounts for almost an hour. Non-verified users celebrated the departure of all the “blue checks” for the entire hiatus. Well, Johnson ended up losing his access and figured out the clever loophole. Hopefully, they’ve figured out what’s wrong with the main account so he can go back.

until I get my main account back I’m tweeting here 😉 — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) July 16, 2020

For those looking for even more Benoit Blanc, Johnson said that there’s more fun to come. He talked about his vision for the next installment in a previous interview:

"I don't really think in terms of universes, or in terms of creating worlds or whatever, that's not that interesting to me," Johnson explain. "The only thing that’s interesting to me is story, and the story specific to whether you're writing a Star Wars film that's part of a three movie trilogy or a "original thing" like Knives Out, you're still telling a story that's new to the thing that you're doing that has to work within the context of that movie."

"So to me the notion of 'What's the entire galaxy or world that you're creating or something,' I can't imagine getting excited about creating that to me," he continued. "What I'm excited about is creating a two hour long experience for an audience to have in the theater, and that means how they engage moment to moment with the story and the characters that are on screen, and that doesn't change in either one of those (cases)."

