The Knives Out Twitter Account Is Feuding With Popular Ana de Armas Fan Account
Back in April, @ArmasUpdates, a fan account on Twitter dedicated to Knives Out star Ana de Armas made headlines when the actor blocked the account. While the account posts lots of daily de Armas photos (mostly involving Armas and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, getting coffee), the posts almost always includes hilarious captions, for example, taking fun-loving jabs at the couple for not always wearing masks while they're out and about during the pandemic. However, it looks like Armas Updates, which has over 22,000 followers, has made a new enemy: the official Knives Out Twitter account. It's unclear how this beef started, but even the film's director, Rian Johnson, has chimed in on the feud.
The drama seemed to start when @KnivesOut blocked Armas Updates, which caught the attention of lots of fans. While the saga does seem to have a happy ending, the journey was quite tense (in a hilariously silly way). You can check out the tweets from both accounts and some fan reactions below...
The Beginning
Thank god @ArmasUpdates can’t read this— Knives Out (@KnivesOut) July 6, 2020
The Rebuttal
yes I can— Knives Out (@KnivesOut) July 7, 2020
Johnson Joins
I don’t know what’s happening but I am entertained— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 7, 2020
Ouch
Burn
imagine not being able to read @Ana_d_Armas's tweets 😂😂😂— Knives Out (@KnivesOut) July 7, 2020
2020 Is Wild
AN ANA DE ARMAS UPDATE ACCOUNT AND THE OFFICIAL KNIVES OUT TWITTER ACCOUNT ARE SHADING EACH OTHER 2020 IS NOT REAL pic.twitter.com/yoDAfniHxY— shay (@thorsquadrilogy) July 7, 2020
Why, Though?
ana de armas updates and the knives out acc need to tell me why they’re beefing on a random july night immediately pic.twitter.com/ulGBSosfFq— skye (@irisckp) July 7, 2020
Quality Content
This knives out vs Ana de armas updates shit is the only discourse worth witnessing. Delicious. Finally some good fucking food.— Waffles 🦋 🌋 SpaceWaffleHouse (@spacewafflehou1) July 7, 2020
Can't Look Away
not ana de armas updates and knives out acc fighting each other lemme go to sleep pic.twitter.com/L1bTS5TgXb— zach (@civiIswar) July 7, 2020
You Have To Laugh
me watching the knives out account fight the ana de armas updates account pic.twitter.com/BZVQ3EmgLR— 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@darklingsolos) July 7, 2020
A Happy Ending
ily— Knives Out (@KnivesOut) July 8, 2020
