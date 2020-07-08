The Knives Out Twitter Account Is Feuding With Popular Ana de Armas Fan Account

Back in April, @ArmasUpdates, a fan account on Twitter dedicated to Knives Out star Ana de Armas made headlines when the actor blocked the account. While the account posts lots of daily de Armas photos (mostly involving Armas and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, getting coffee), the posts almost always includes hilarious captions, for example, taking fun-loving jabs at the couple for not always wearing masks while they're out and about during the pandemic. However, it looks like Armas Updates, which has over 22,000 followers, has made a new enemy: the official Knives Out Twitter account. It's unclear how this beef started, but even the film's director, Rian Johnson, has chimed in on the feud.

The drama seemed to start when @KnivesOut blocked Armas Updates, which caught the attention of lots of fans. While the saga does seem to have a happy ending, the journey was quite tense (in a hilariously silly way). You can check out the tweets from both accounts and some fan reactions below...