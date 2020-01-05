Rian Johnson Reportedly Working on Knives Out Sequel With Daniel Craig to Return

If you paid attention to many of the end-of-year “best” lists for 2019 then you know that Rian Johnson‘s comedy take on the whodunit, Knives Out, appeared on a lot of them. The film has been a box office hit as well as a critical success as well and has even nabbed three Golden Globe nominations in the Musical or Comedy categories including a Best Actor nomination for Daniel Craig for his role detective Benoit Blanc. While Knives Out itself told a complete story about the wealthy and dysfunctional Thrombey family and the ensuing mystery of its patriarch’s suspicious death, fans have been open about wanting to see more stories with Craig’s detective and according to one rumor, they may just get their wish.

According to a report from Showbiz 411, Johnson has been “commissioned to write a sequel of sorts” to Knives Out. The report suggests that Johnson will be writing an all-new story for Craig’s detective, giving Blanc a new set of characters to deal with and a whole new crime to solve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The idea that Johnson would at least be interested in making a sequel to Knives Out isn’t new. The filmmaker told Indiewire back in September that he had so much fun making Knives Out that doing more with the Blanc character would be “a blast” though he was careful to say that any new movie featuring the character (and Craig) wouldn’t exactly be a sequel. Instead, it would be more akin to the type of storytelling in Agatha Christie novels, not a surprise given how it was Agatha Christie stories that inspired Knives Out.

“I’ll tell you, the truth is I had such a great time working with Daniel Craig and I had so much fun doing this on every level, from writing it to making it,” Johnson said at the time. “I’ve never really been interested in doing sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as his character, is not sequels. It’s just what Agatha Christie did. It’s just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It’d be a blast.”

Knives Out is written and directed by Johnson, with a cast that also includes Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer. It is currently in theaters now.