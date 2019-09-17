Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Teases New Trailer

Critics are already buzzing about Knives Out, the first film Rian Johnson has directed following Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Thankfully, it looks like we won’t have to wait long for another new look at the highly-anticipated film. On Tuesday, the film’s official Twitter account teased that a brand-new trailer for the modern-day whodunnit will be arriving on Wednesday, September 18th.

Ladies and gentlemen, the game is afoot! Tune in tomorrow to see the new trailer for what critics are calling the “most entertaining film of the year.” #KnivesOut pic.twitter.com/Byar7FozmV — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) September 17, 2019

The film centers around the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who passes away suddenly during his 85th birthday party. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is soon on the case, and suspects that someone from Thrombey’s family could be behind the death.

Knives Out also stars Lakeith Stanfield as Detective Elliot, Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera, Toni Collette as Joni Thrombey, Michael Shannon as Walt Thrombey, Jaeden Martell as Jacob Thrombey, Katherine Langford as Meg Thrombey, Jamie Lee Curtis as Linda Drysdale-Thrombey, Don Johnson as Richard Drysdale-Thrombey, and Chris Evans as Ransom Drysdale-Thrombey.

“It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans, who previously starred as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently said of his Knives Out character. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s fun.”

Knives Out also serves as the first project Johnson has released after The Last Jedi, with the director experimenting in other genres before returning to a galaxy far far away in his own Star Wars trilogy.

“The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan, so if it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will,” Johnson recently explained.

Knives Out will be released in theaters on November 27th.