KPop Demon Hunters Fans Finally Get the News They’ve Been Waiting For (but With a Catch)

Following the recent official confirmation of an upcoming sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, and the animated movie’s big wins at this year’s Academy Awards, the members of Huntrix are riding high. While part two might be years away as of the writing of this article, this doesn’t mean that Netflix isn’t attempting to capitalize on the adventures of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. In a recent headline, the streaming service is, apparently, working to give KPop fans something they’ve been hoping to see since the movie landed on the platform last year. While this is great news for many, the upcoming event might come with a caveat.

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In a new report from the outlet Bloomberg, Netflix is reportedly working to create a worldwide tour that would feature KPop Demon Hunters’ biggest tunes. Slated for next year, it makes sense to capitalize on the success of the film, especially considering how well the songs have done on the Billboard charts. Unfortunately, the plans for the tour remain a mystery, as the outlet states that the streaming service isn’t sure whether the original stars of the movie will sing the tunes or if others, or even holograms, will be employed. Ironically, Bloomberg confirms that should Netflix not bring in the three stars (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Remi Ami), then talent agency WME might create a tour of their own featuring the trio.

KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden 2026

Courtesy of Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

On top of becoming Netflix’s biggest original movie of all time, KPop Demon Hunters has had plenty to celebrate in recent days. Specifically, the animated film hit it big at this year’s Academy Awards, winning the gold for both “Best Animated Picture” and “Best Original Song.” While winning the former might have been seen as an easy victory for fans of the film, defeating the likes of Sinner, Train Dreams, and Viva Verdi for best song seemed like a far more difficult task. Should this world tour eventually take place in 2027, we have to imagine that “Golden” will be one of the biggest songs performed.

As for when we can expect the film’s sequel to arrive, fans might be waiting for some time, unfortunately. While the movie has been confirmed, KPop Demon Hunters 2 might not actually be completed until 2029, based on previous reports. This won’t stop Netflix from returning to this universe in the meantime, as the streaming service has alluded to a television series, live-action adaptation, and more for Huntrix. It might be too far out to know what the sequel will focus on, but film producer Michelle Wong is hoping to focus on the backstory of some of the biggest characters. Specifically, Wong stated, “I mean, for me, I’d like to explore Mira and Zoey’s background and where they come from. Or even Derpy. More about Derpy and Sussie’s relationship.”

What do you think of KPop Demon Hunters potentially touring the world? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Bloomberg