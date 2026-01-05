KPop Demon Hunters Is Closer to Oscar Gold Than Ever With Major Awards Wins

KPop Demon Hunters has kicked off the awards season with a bang as some key awards wins are now bringing it closer to Oscars gold than ever before. 2025 was a great year for animated movies both in theaters and on the small screen. It’s meant that heading into the awards season, it’s kind of hard to predict which of the standout films are likely going to win the big awards at the end of the day. Because while KPop Demon Hunters might be the most popular choice, that doesn’t always equal an Academy Awards win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KPop Demon Hunters is starting the awards season off on a great foot for the film as it has officially won the Critics Choice Awards for both Best Original Song with “Golden,” and Best Animated Feature. These two key wins combined with its current trajectory at the Golden Globes coming soon are a good sign that KPop Demon Hunters could ultimately win out the biggest award later this year with an Oscar to cap off an incredible debut run for the franchise.

Could KPop Demon Hunters Win the Oscar?

Congratulations to "KPop Demon Hunters,” winner of the Critics Choice Award for Best Animated Feature.#criticschoice #criticschoiceawards #KPopDemonHunters pic.twitter.com/thnGw4b019 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 5, 2026

The Academy Awards have yet to reveal their line up of nominees for 2025, but KPop Demon Hunters is likely to be nominated in some form. Whether it be for Best Original Song with “Golden,” or Best Animated Feature, the film does have a strong chance of nabbing the big win. It’s currently the most nominated animated feature at the Golden Globes with nominations for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Song, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. These Critics Choice Awards win could begin a hot streak for it.

It’s usually the first sign of the kind of interest around a film, and KPop Demon Hunters is heading into the Golden Globes with the strongest foot forward. This is a big lead for the film to the Oscars themselves, and we could be seeing the streaming film making history with its win. Which would also be a great way to commemorate just how massive and undeniable of a debut it’s had with Netflix since it launched earlier this Summer. It’s been one broken record after another.

What’s Next for KPop Demon Hunters?

Courtesy of Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

KPop Demon Hunters took over the world in 2025, and it’s likely not going to be slowing down anytime soon. Beyond its current promotions through the course of the awards season for the next few months, the soundtrack has still been taking over the music charts in some surprising ways for both the HUNTR/X and Saja Boys songs available. But more importantly, a sequel is indeed in the works for the film.

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have finalized a deal for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel with the first film’s directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. Currently scheduled for a release with Netflix some time in 2029, it is going to be a rather long wait before we get to see the sequel in action. It does make sense considering that the first film took at least seven years for its development, but the wait will be worth it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!