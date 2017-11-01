Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl Perform ‘Frozen’ and Metallica Mashup

Halloween gave fans a great deal this year, but you probably didn’t expect it to produce a crazy rock version of Frozen.

That’s what happened last night however when Frozen’s Kristen Bell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. Bell was dressed up as Magnum P.I., and sitting in for Jimmy Kimmel was guest host Dave Grohl. Grohl and Bell decided to team-up on a crazy rock mash-up that paired Frozen’s “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, and as you can see in the video, the results were spectacular.

The song starts off quite normal, with Bell reprising her role from Frozen. Grohl is seen running from the desk though and joins the band on drums as the song changes course. Bell goes full-on rock mode, mimicking a Metallica-like growl.

Seeing Grohl rock out on the drums in his David Letterman costume is delightful by the way, and you can watch the full performance in the video above.

Bell will reprise her role as Anna in the upcoming Frozen 2, but for Halloween, she actually dressed up as Elsa. Bell shared an image of herself in full Elsa garb, crediting her daughter for the choice of outfit. “When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…You GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween.”

That last line is a reference to her current role as Eleanor on The Good Place, as the characters aren’t allowed to cuss so the world substitutes their words. Words like “forking,” “bench,” and “shirt” have become newly famous as a result.

She won’t have to be Elsa for long though, as Frozen 2 is already in development. Even before that hits fans will see Anna again in the Olaf short film Olaf’s Grand Adventure. The whole crew is returning as Olaf explores the meaning behind Christmas in a way only he can. The short film will run a substantial 22 minutes and will air before screenings of Disney Pixar’s newest animated project Coco.

It isn’t Frozen 2, but it should help tide fans over until the anticipated sequel hits theaters. Coco lands in theaters on November 22, 2017, while Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 27, 2019.