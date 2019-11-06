First Lady and the Tramp Clips Released

We’re just days away from the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, which is set to be audiences’ one-stop-shop for everything tied to the House of Mouse. This will include many original movies and television series, a fair share of which will be available on launch day. One of the first original movies will be a live-action reimagining of Lady and the Tramp, and we’ve got our latest look at what that will entail. Two short clips from the film has made the rounds online, which showcase Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp.

The live-action remake also features the voice talents of Janelle Monae as Peg, Sam Elliot as Trusty, Benedict Wong as Bull, and Ashley Jensen as a gender-bent version of Jack. In terms of human roles in the film, Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann will play the Dear family, and Yvette Nicole Brown will play Aunt Sarah.

“Who doesn’t want to see two real dogs kiss over a plate of spaghetti?” Mann joked in an interview earlier this year. “That is the main draw for me. You get the charisma of real dogs in there. Lady and the Tramp came out in 1955. I understand people who are like, ‘Don’t mess with the original,’ but they aren’t re-animating it. It’s a live-action remake. So, why not?”

The film will be directed by The LEGO Ninjago Movie‘s Charlie Bean, with a script from Andrew Bujalski. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are both overseeing the project for Disney.

“It looks beautiful, in the few things that I’ve seen, from the way it was shot. The production design, alone, is pretty immaculate,” Mann said of the film. “Just wait, it will be amazing! These dogs are movie stars.”

The film has received mixed-to-positive reviews in the lead-up to its release, and currently (at the time of this writing) holds a 69% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com’s Matt Aguilar had a positive reaction to it, saying “there was quite a bit of care that went into recreating this classic for a new and modern audience, and it shows. The voice cast instills each pup with ample personality, especially Thompson and Theroux, who also find a way to bring real conflict and vulnerability to both their characters. The timeless story gets just enough modern touches to make it feel fresh once more, and you’ll feel just about every emotion before the credits roll. Lady and the Tramp captures the heart and charm of the original and adds a whole new layer of wonder and hope for a brand new audience, and no Disney fan will want to miss out on experiencing it first hand.”

Lady and the Tramp is expected to debut on Disney+ on November 12th.