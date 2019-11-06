Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas Reveal Bond Character Details for No Time to Die

We’re almost exactly six months away from the official release of No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie and the film that will seemingly see Daniel Craig play the iconic role for the final time. Reports have begun to trickle out about the nature of the film and its many secrets, like details of Rami Malek’s villain character but also the rumor that someone else will carry the title of “007” when the film begins; and now fresh details have been uncovered about the female characters in the film and how they’ll help shape the narrative of Craig’s fifth and final feature as James Bond.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, actresses Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas revealed new details about their characters in the upcoming film and how they fit into the larger narrative of No Time to Die. Lynch – best known to some as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel – said that she was given a lot of creative freedom in crafting her character by director Cary Joji Fukunaga, saying that she brings a “fresh perspective on a brand-new black woman in the Bond world.” She went on to describe her character as “rough around the edges” and not slick, meaning she’ll fit right in with Craig’s Bond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Lynch did not address the rumors that her character will take on the “007” mantle in the feature film, she did open up about the virulent reaction some fans had to the news, saying: “It doesn’t dishearten me. It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place. It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life.” Lynch bookended her comments about Internet trolls by revealing she’s responded to some, only to be greeted with niceties.

“Then they’ve been like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much!’ But it’s an interesting test because it reminds them that they definitely wouldn’t say that to someone’s face.”

In addition to Lynch offering her own details about her character, actress Ana de Armas also disclosed new details about her character, revealing her name to be “Paloma.” De Arms calls her a character “very irresponsible,” but someone with a “bubbliness…who is excited to be on a mission, but she plays with this ambiguity — you don’t really know if she’s like a really trained, prepared partner for Bond.” De Arms notes that Paloma will help Bond navigate through the film, saying her “brains and looks” are equal.

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Cary Fukunaga is directing No Time to Die from a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Lynch, de Armas, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. The villainous Blofeld, played by Cristoph Waltz, is reportedly returning for this film in some capacity.

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the latest James Bond film? What do you hope to see from Craig’s final outing? Let us know in the comments!