LeBron James and Don Cheadle Break Down Space Jam: A New Legacy in 24 Seconds

✖

LeBron James and Don Cheadle did their best to explain Space Jam: A New Legacy in 24 seconds. The shot clock time limit is apt for the basketball film and the NBA star gave his best effort. Cheadle is more accustomed to the gimmick and represented well. Entertainment Weekly gave fans their first look at the long-awaited sequel yesterday and audiences are curious about the film. Space Jam is a beloved franchise among millennial and Gen X viewers, so it will be fun to see a new generation get their dose of the Tune Squad. However, one big swerve from the original is that Mr. Swackhammer is nowhere to be found this time around. That’s where Cheadle’s character steps in for an antagonist role. The War Machine actor discussed the idea of his part being villainous in a recent conversation with ET.

Am I going to be the villain? I think villain is a harsh word," Cheadle explained. "I think that there are some differences that LeBron James has of my character. And Al-G Rhythm is his own kind of dude. He doesn't want to be boxed into a corner."

24 seconds are on the clock and the stars of @SpaceJamMovie, @KingJames, @DonCheadle, and Cedric Joe are here to explain all about ‘#SpaceJam: A New Legacy.’ Time’s a ticking! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/a6lxEa2Lxx — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 5, 2021

James has been open about the film over the last year and change. The Champion told the Road Tripping podcast that things would be a little different this time. So, don’t expect the Monstars to make an appearance.

"You can call them that. They have a different name. I won't give the name," James told his old teammates. "But it's more of a family movie. It's a parenting movie between me and my son, and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up. Demand my son to play basketball. 'This is what you're gonna do, this is how you're gonna do it.' And me as a parent not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It's a tackling between me being a parent and supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie. Along with the great Bugs Bunny, and Lola, and Taz, and Tweety. All of them."

Are you excited for Space Jam: A New Legacy? Let us know down in the comments!