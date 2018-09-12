LEGO ‘Harry Potter’ Hogwarts Express and Whomping Willow Sets Get a Rare Sale

The Harry Potter Hogwarts Express and Hogwarts Whomping Willow LEGO sets are only a couple of months old but, amazingly, you can score a deal on them if you act fast.

The 75955 Hogwarts Express set clocks in at 801 pieces, and can be ordered on Amazon (Prime members only) and Walmart (free 2-day shipping) for $69. That’s a discount of 14 percent. The 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow set includes 753 pieces, and is available on Amazon and Walmart for $59.68 with free shipping. That’s a discount of 15 percent. The official description for each set can be found below.

75955 Hogwarts Express: All aboard the LEGO Harry Potter 75955 Hogwarts Express! Vanish through the brick wall on Platform 9 3⁄4 at King’s Cross station and join Harry, Ron and Hermione on their journey to Hogwarts. Find your seats in the carriage and get a chocolate frog from the Trolley Witch, but watch out for the Dementor! Luckily, Remus Lupin is at hand to cast a powerful spell and shield Harry from the terrifying creature, so you can get back on track for more magical Harry Potter adventures.

• Includes 5 minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin and the Trolley Witch, plus Dementor and Scabbers figures.

• Features the iconic King’s Cross Platform 93⁄4 and Hogwarts Express train.

• Platform features a railway bridge with a clock, steps that lead to a moving brick wall entrance,

newspaper stand with 2 Daily Prophet newspapers, and a ‘Wanted’ poster.

• Hogwarts Express train includes a carriage with 4 seats, removable side panel and roof, plus

the Trolley Witch with sweets trolley.

75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow: Travel to Hogwarts castle with Harry and Ron in the flying Ford Anglia but watch out for the LEGO Harry Potter 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow! Too late—the flying Ford Anglia has crashed and is caught in the branches. Make your escape and sneak into Hogwarts before caretaker Argus Filch and Professor Snape spot you. Run to the dormitory, jump into bed and get ready for your first day back of learning spells, mixing potions and lots more fun Harry Potter adventures.

• Includes 6 minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Seamus Finnigan, Argus Filch and Severus Snape, plus a Hedwig owl figure.

• Features the buildable Whomping WillowTM tree, Flying Ford Anglia car and Hogwarts castle section.

• Whomping Willow features spinning branches and the Shrieking Shack tunnel entrance.

• Flying Ford Anglia features 2 opening doors and an opening trunk with suitcases.

• 3-level Hogwarts castle section features a gate, parapet walk, 3 turrets, dormitory with 2 beds,

potions classroom with worktable and Severus Snape’s office.

On a related note, LEGO’s brand new 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle includes a whopping 6020 pieces, which is second only to the Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon set with its chart topping 7541 pieces. The set is now available to order for $399.99.

The massive Hogwarts Castle set includes towering towers, turret-y turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut, and more. Four minifigures of Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw are also included, along with five Dementors, and twenty-seven microfigures of students, professors, and statues.

