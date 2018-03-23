Tiffany Haddish Lands Lead Role in ‘The LEGO Movie Sequel’

Tiffany Haddish has added yet another movie to her already enormous list of upcoming projects. This time, she’s heading to the wild and wonderful world of LEGO.

According to a new report from Variety, the Girl’s Trip star has been cast as one of the leading roles in The Lego Movie Sequel. No details regarding Haddish’s role have been made available at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Lego Movie is being directed by Mike Mitchell, who directed Trolls for Dreamworks. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors of the first Lego Movie, are set to produce the new film, along with Dan Lin and Roy Lee. Jill Wilfert, Chris McKay, and Jinko Gotch will serve as executive producers.

Lord and Miller wrote the first draft of the upcoming sequel and Matt Fogel penned the most recent draft. Raphael Bob-Waksberg has been brought on for a re-write.

The Lego Movie Sequel has been a long time in the making. The original film was released back in 2014, earning nearly $470 million worldwide as well as adoration from both critics and fans. Since then, Warner Bros. has released The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie. Neither film was a direct sequel to Lord and Miller’s first movie.

The new Lego Movie is set to hit theaters on February 8, 2019, five years after the first film was released.

For Haddish, Lego is just one of many films she’s currently attached to. The actress was recently cast in The Kitchen, a film based on the Vertigo comic series by Ollie Masters, where she will star alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss. Haddish will soon be seen in the new TBS series The Last OG with Tracey Morgan.

How do you feel about this casting? Is Haddish a good fit for the Lego franchise? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!