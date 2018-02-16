LEGO Announces New ‘Harry Potter’ Sets Including Hogwarts Great Hall

LEGO kicked off their Toy Fair reveals with a bang by unveiling the 75212 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon earlier this week, but today’s news is even bigger. New sets inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts will arrive in 2018, and the very first set in this series is 75954 – Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall.

The Hogwarts Great Hall set clocks in at 878 pieces and is absolutely loaded with features that include a 4-level tower with a spiral staircase, potions room, treasure room, sorting hat, Mirror of Erised and more. There is also 10 minifigures, buildable Basilisk and Fawkes creatures, plus Hedwig and Scabbers figures. The full list of features along with additional details and images can be found below. UPDATE: Full feature list removed at LEGO’s request. A replacement will be coming soon.

75954 – Hogwarts Great Hall will be available to order at retail and at shop.Lego.com on August 1st, 2018 for $99.99. Here’s what LEGO had to say about the upcoming Wizarding World lineup:

“The LEGO Wizarding World-inspired building sets call on families’ creativity and imagination to recreate the action-packed storylines from the films and feature a cast of fan-favorite wizards, Muggles and magical creatures in LEGO form – from Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger to Newt Scamander and more. Fans of all ages will also be able to collect their favorite Wizarding World characters in new LEGO BrickHeadz building sets.“

Lego went on to say that additional building sets and figures in the Wizarding World series will launch in the second half of the year. Stay tuned, because details about those sets will be coming soon.

