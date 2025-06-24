One of Liam Neeson’s Most Underrated Movies Is Now Streaming Free (And Another One Is on the Way)

When you think of Liam Neeson, one of Hollywood’s most beloved action stars, the first genre movies that come to mind are probably Taken or Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Over the years, Neeson has appeared in a slew of other action movies, many of which quickly fell by the wayside after their release. A few, however, have risen above and caught on as big fan-favorites over time, finally getting the recognition they deserved when they first hit theaters. One of those Neeson action-thrillers is now streaming free on Tubi, and another will soon join that free lineup in a matter of days.

Joe Carnahan’s survival thriller The Grey arrived in theaters just three years after Taken, but for some reason didn’t get the love it should have at the time. Fortunately, that has changed over the last decade-plus. Fans have come around to really love The Grey, and the good news is that it’s currently available to watch for free on Tubi for anyone to check out.

The film, if you’re not familiar, follows the survivors of a plane crash in Alaska as they try to make their way to safety. Making that job difficult is a pack of wolves that have been on their heels every step of the way.

Adding to the excitement of The Grey‘s free streaming availability is the fact that another of Neeson’s underrated action treasures will be joining it at the start of July. 2014’s Non-Stop, the second of Neeson’s four collaborations with director Juame Collet-Serra, will be added to the free lineup on July 1st. Those two movies alone will give action fans plenty to enjoy in these hot summer months.

Coming Soon to Tubi

Non-Stop is just one of dozens of new movies being added to Tubi’s free lineup next month. Below, you can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st arrivals.

