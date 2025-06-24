One of Liam Neeson’s Most Underrated Movies Is Now Streaming Free (And Another One Is on the Way)

When you think of Liam Neeson, one of Hollywood’s most beloved action stars, the first genre movies that come to mind are probably Taken or Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Over the years, Neeson has appeared in a slew of other action movies, many of which quickly fell by the wayside after their release. A few, however, have risen above and caught on as big fan-favorites over time, finally getting the recognition they deserved when they first hit theaters. One of those Neeson action-thrillers is now streaming free on Tubi, and another will soon join that free lineup in a matter of days.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Joe Carnahan’s survival thriller The Grey arrived in theaters just three years after Taken, but for some reason didn’t get the love it should have at the time. Fortunately, that has changed over the last decade-plus. Fans have come around to really love The Grey, and the good news is that it’s currently available to watch for free on Tubi for anyone to check out.
The film, if you’re not familiar, follows the survivors of a plane crash in Alaska as they try to make their way to safety. Making that job difficult is a pack of wolves that have been on their heels every step of the way.
Adding to the excitement of The Grey‘s free streaming availability is the fact that another of Neeson’s underrated action treasures will be joining it at the start of July. 2014’s Non-Stop, the second of Neeson’s four collaborations with director Juame Collet-Serra, will be added to the free lineup on July 1st. Those two movies alone will give action fans plenty to enjoy in these hot summer months.
Coming Soon to Tubi
Non-Stop is just one of dozens of new movies being added to Tubi’s free lineup next month. Below, you can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st arrivals.
12 Rounds
2 Guns
8 Mile
A Most Violent Year
A Time to Kill
Alice, Darling
Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)
American Honey
Anger Management (2003)
Arrival
Arthur and the Invisibles
Baby’s Day Out
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Baywatch (2017)
Beauty Shop
Because of Winn-Dixie
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Blair Witch (2016)
Bones and All
Bringing Down the House Broken City
Cadillac Records
Clemency
Colombiana
Cuban Fury
Culture of Winning
Death Wish (2018)
Déjà Vu
Destroyer
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Don’t Tell a Soul
Dumb and Dumber
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Finding Felt
First Blood
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get Off My Lawn
Get On Up
Good Burger
Goon: The Last of the Enforcers
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
I, Robot
Jinn
Juice
Jumanji (1995)
Jumping the Broom
Jungle 2 Jungle
Jurassic World
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Major Dad
Minamata
Minority Report
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
No Strings Attached
Non-Stop
Obsessed (2009)
Outlaws
Pale Rider
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Pet Sematary (2019)
Phenomenon
Planet 51
Pootie Tang
Pride and Glory
Pulp Fiction
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Rango
Redemption
Richie Rich
Riddick
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rye Lane
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Son of a Gun
Southside With You
Spotlight
Sweet Dreams
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
That Awkward Moment
The A-Team (2010)
The Benchwarmers
The Birdcage
The Cable Guy
The Captive
The Core
The Da Vinci Code
The Fate of the Furious
The Final Play
The Hills Have Eyes
The Invisible Raptor
The Longest Yard
The Menu
The Nun (2018)
The Outsiders
The Running Man
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Thelma & Louise
Titanic
Top Five
Under the Silver Lake
Universal Soldier
War of the Worlds
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
Wrecked
Zola