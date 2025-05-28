Lilo & Stitch Box Office Haul Breaks Avengers: Endgame Record

Stitch is inevitable. Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake made waves at the box office over Memorial Day weekend, which turned out to be a record-setting weekend for Disney: not only did the reimagining of the 2002 animated movie set the record as the biggest 4-day Memorial Day weekend opening of all time domestically with $182.7 million, but the studio is reporting that Lilo & Stitch took in a massive $37 million on Monday. That’s the fourth highest-grossing domestic Monday ever, surpassing the $36.8 million that Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame made on its first Monday back in April 2019.

Disney also holds the top spots for domestic Mondays. Marvel’s Black Panther clawed its way to the biggest-ever Monday over Presidents Day with $40.15 million in 2018, outdoing the $40.1 million of the previous record holder, 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The third-best Monday belongs to the $37.1 million webbed up by 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was produced and distributed by Sony Pictures but co-financed by Disney.

LEFT: DISNEY’s LILO & STITCH (COURTESY WALT DISNEY STUDIOS) RIGHT: TOM CRUISE IN MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — THE FINAL RECKONING (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND SKYDANCE)

With Lilo & Stitch taking the fourth-best Monday and Endgame moving to fifth place, the blue alien has edged out the other Disney-owned blue aliens: 20th Century’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which took in $32.2 million the Monday after Christmas Day in 2022. Stitch also outperformed 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise starrer that was the biggest Memorial Day Monday ever before the little blue alien came along this weekend.

According to Disney, Lilo & Stitch is the No. 1 film in the world with a cume of $361.3 million at the global box office so far. Cruise’s eighth and final Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning, opened in second place, which means that Stitch has twice now dethroned the movie star. Mission: Impossible 8 also set its own series-best opening at $79 million and another $112 million overseas for a total worldwide start of $191 million.

When counting the combined grosses of Lilo & Stitch and The Final Reckoning, as well as holdovers like Final Destination Bloodlines, Sinners, and Disney/Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, 2025 is now on record as the biggest Memorial Day weekend box office in cinema history.

“The love that people have for Lilo & Stitch continues to grow, and the goal with this new retelling was for audiences to be able to enjoy these characters on the big screen again and hopefully have just as much fun watching it as we had making it,” Alan Bergman, co-chairman, Disney Entertainment, said. “We are tremendously proud of this history-making launch, and I want to give my thanks to our teams who have done such great work as well as to the fans who have made this exceptional opening possible.”

“Stitch is an example of what Disney actually does best,” David Greenbaum, President of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, added. “An extraordinary animated film from 2002 that becomes a series that then over time creates a real fanship, which leads to us looking at the idea of creating this wonderful film that we now are bringing out to the world.”

Lilo & Stitch has pushed Walt Disney Studios past the $2 billion mark at the global box office, making Disney the first studio to achieve the milestone this year.

Walt Disney Animation’s Moana 2 (released over Thanksgiving in 2024), Mufasa: The Lion King (released over Christmas), Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown, and 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World, the live-action Snow White, and Thunderbolts* all contributed to the $2 billion total.

Disney’s upcoming 2025 slate includes Pixar’s Elio (June 20), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25), Freakier Friday (August 8), Tron: Ares (October 10), Predator: Badlands (Nov. 7), Zootopia 2 (Nov. 26), and Avatar: Fire and Ash (Dec. 19).

Lilo & Stitch — which stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa, Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch — is playing now everywhere.