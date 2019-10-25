Live-Action Tom & Jerry Movie Moves Up Release Date

Warner Bros. previously revealed the lovable duo of Tom and Jerry would be returning in an all-new live-action movie in 2021, and since the initial announcement, the film has added some big names to the cast. It seems the studio is feeling quite good about the project because it just moved the release date up quite a bit. The original release date for the film was April 16th, 2021, but fans will now get to see the movie in 2020, as it will now be releasing on December 23rd, 2020. That’s a nice boost of confidence, and it could do very well in the holiday spot depending on what other competition it will face. As for what else will take Tom and Jerry’s place at its old 2021 spot, that remains to be seen.

As for the live-action Tom and Jerry, the film is being directed by Tim Story and produced by Story and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. As for the script, it reportedly includes work from Katie Silberman, April Prosser, and Kevin Costello. So far we aren’t sure who or if anyone will be voicing Tom or Jerry, as the initial report suggested they wouldn’t be voiced at all to be more in line with the original cartoons.

In the past few months, the film has added Chloe Grace Moretz to the film as Kayla, Michael Pena as Terrance, Jordan Bolger as Cameron, Christina Chong as Lola, Pallavi Sharda as Preeta, and Camilla Arfwedson as Linda Perrybottom. Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, and Rob Delaney are also part of the cast, though we aren’t sure who they are playing yet.

Moretz would be the main star alongside Tom and Jerry, as she works at a hotel that Jerry ends up moving into, and in the process threatens to derail a wedding the hotel is holding. That’s when she goes to hire an alley cat named Tom to dispatch of Jerry, and as you know, all hell will break loose.

Tom and Jerry haven’t hit the big screen since 1992’s Tom and Jerry: The Movie, which featured a fully voiced Tom and Jerry. Tom was voiced by Richard Kind while Jerry was voiced by Dana Hill, but this time around the duo will be silent. If you’ve watched the original cartoon though, you know they are quite skilled at communicating what they’re feeling even without voices, and we can’t wait to see what this project ends up looking like.

Tom and Jerry is currently scheduled for a release on December 23rd, 2020.