One of 2024’s Scariest Movies Is Finally Streaming

Horror fans have another spooky movie to add to their Valentine’s Day watchlist: Osgood Perkins’s Longlegs is streaming now on Hulu. NEON’s horror mystery thriller stars Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, and Alicia Witt. The movie follows Monroe’s FBI Agent Lee Harker, who joins the task force charged with hunting down a serial killer known as Longlegs (Cage). Something of a clairvoyant, Harker uncovers occult clues and recalls disturbing memories as she eventually pieces together how her past and family are directly connected to the killer. Cage and Witt are standouts in Longlegs, whose performances capture the dreadful atmospheric vibe of Perkins’ nightmarish tale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A hit at the box office, the independent horror film garnered interest long before the first trailer came out with ingenious marketing and mysterious teasers. The movie largely satisfied audiences following its lengthy digital campaign. The consensus from critics on Rotten Tomatoes is “Longlegs is a satanic horror that effectively instills panic.” Cage’s performance as the serial killer is arguably his most memorable since starring as Red Miller in 2018’s violent cult fever dream Mandy by director Panos Cosmatos. Meanwhile, Monroe solidified herself once more as an impressive lead in genre films.

Perkins’s next highly anticipated project is his unhinged adaptation of Stephen King‘s short story The Monkey, produced by fellow horror filmmaker James Wan. Starring Theo James, Christian Convery, and Tatiana Maslany, the dark comedy horror promises gruesome deaths and plenty of laughs when it hits theaters on February 21st. King spoke highly of the movie when he posted about it on social media, saying, “You’ve never seen anything like The Monkey. It’s batshit insane. As someone who has indulged in batshittery from time to time, I say that with admiration.”

Perkins is the mastermind behind a handful of horror stories told in distinct forms. Most notably, he previously wrote and directed the psychological horror The Blackcoat’s Daughter, starring Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka, and Netflix’s horror drama I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, starring Ruth Wilson. Perkins also directed 2020’s folk horror Gretel & Hansel and co-wrote the screenplay for Kal Penn’s slasher The Girl in the Photographs. The Twilight Zone Season 2 episode “You Might Also Like” was written and directed by Perkins for Jordan Peele’s Emmy-nominated reboot of the classic genre series.

Longlegs is also available to rent or buy on Prime Video and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

What did you think of the film? Let us know in the comments below!