Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years

Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.

Virtually Heroes was directed and produced by GJ Echternkamp (Frank and Cindy) and starred Robert Baker (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), Brent Chase (Shameless), Katie Savoy (How I Met Your Mother), and Mark Hamill (Star Wars). According to Variety, the movie "centers on two self-aware characters in a Call of Duty-inspired video game as they battle endless enemies and their own existential crises. With the help of Hamill's Yoda-like monk, they attempt to win the game and get the girl."

"We're thrilled to bring this lost Corman project to our audiences," Screen Media said in a statement. "The film is a perfect blend of action and campy, tongue-in-cheek comedy, and will be sure to delight viewers – whether this is their first foray into the world of Roger Corman or fiftieth."

"Virtually Heroes was an ambitious project in many ways, and not exactly what you would call a conventional film," Echternkamp explained. "I'm so glad that Screen Media is, at last, bringing this cult movie out of the shadows and onto their platform to be discovered by a new audience."

As for Hamill, the legendary actor is still thriving. He recently appeared in Netflix's The Sandman as Merv Pumpkinhead and is expected to reprise his voice acting role of Art Rosenbaum in the upcoming second season of Invincible. This year, he also made a cameo appearance in The Kids in the Hall reboot and played Luke Skywalker once again (with the help of Graham Hamilton and some digital de-aging) in The Book of Boba Fett. He also recently wrapped production on Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher which was helmed by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor's Mike Flannagan.

Virtually Heroes is set to have a limited theatrical and digital release this December. The movie is expected to hit the Crackle Plus platform in February 2023.