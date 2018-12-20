The Internet Is Flipping Out Over ‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Returning As an Adult Kevin McCallister

Macaulay Culkin’s breakout role came in 1990’s Home Alone as Kevin McAllister, a role which he reprised in a 1992 sequel. Both films quickly became huge hits, with fans still participating in annual viewings during the holiday season. Sadly, the massive amounts of fame he earned as a kid resulted in him leaving the industry behind for years, distancing himself from the films.

In recent years, the actor has taken on more projects and has opened up more about discussing the film and the impact it had on him as a burgeoning actor. In a surprising move, Culkin has reprised his role as Kevin McAllister for a new Google commercial, where he uses a home assistant to accomplish things he had to work harder to achieve in the original film.

Understandably, fans of the film are loving the actor’s return, sharing their enthusiasm not only at him returning to the series but also how clever the commercial actually is.

Scroll down to see what the internet is saying about Culkin's return to his Home Alone character!

Shot For Shot

The new Home Alone ad by @Google is so good I thought it deserved a scene comparison Gif. Merry Christmas! @IncredibleCulk #HeyGoogle pic.twitter.com/10IvPdRXgY — The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) December 19, 2018

Time For A Sequel!

Now I really want a Home Alone movie with @IncredibleCulk as the parent. — Nicole (@disneyparksgirl) December 20, 2018

Best Commercial

If you haven’t seen the new google commercial with Macaulay Culkin reenacting home alone 30 years later you are for sure missing out!!! BEST COMMERCIAL I HAVE SEEN TO DATE — Gianna Larson (@giannalarson30) December 20, 2018

Start the Petition

After watching the Google Home Alone ad on YouTube, I now want to sign a petition for adult Macaulay Culkin to be in a remake of Home Alone. pic.twitter.com/Q84s0tv3ZP — Nicholas Santiago (@YouTubeFan_141) December 20, 2018

Aged Mac and Cheese

HE FINALLY GOT TO EAT THAT MAC & CHEESE ? — cherise ??? (@cheritoburrito) December 20, 2018

Earning Your Paycheck

I hope you were paid a million billion dollars for this because this ad is incredible — Therese Andrews (@ThereseTheBeast) December 20, 2018

National Treasure

Honestly, you are a national treasure for doing this. I think we all needed it. So, thank you very much. — Morgan Shack (@Morgan__Shack) December 20, 2018

Pure Gold

Macaulay Culkin’s return to #HomeAlone in this Google ad is pure gold.



pic.twitter.com/TX8FCQGHAj — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) December 20, 2018

Love It

Keep the Change