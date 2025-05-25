One of the Best Parts of The Road Warrior Never Returned for Another Mad Max Movie

George Miller’s dystopian actioner The Road Warrior defied expectations upon release in 1981, proving that a sequel can be just as good as its predecessor, or perhaps even better, depending on who you ask. Mel Gibson shines in his triumphant return as franchise mainstay Max Rockatansky. The setup for this post-apocalyptic sequel finds the former lawman turned nomadic scavenger hurled back into action in a major way. Fans know that Max contended with the death of his family in the first film, ultimately avenging that tragic loss, but this time around, the character has a new family member in tow. More specifically, the protagonist is joined by a charming Blue Heeler heretofore referred to as Dog.

Sadly, Dog meets an untimely fate at the hands of a thoughtless Marauder during The Road Warrior, but we contend that Max, like all animal lovers, should always have a canine companion by his side.

Max Had a Dog in The Road Warrior, Subsequent Installments Should Have Followed Suit

It pains us to recall that Dog succumbs to death in the third act of The Road Warrior in a noble and unforgettable attempt to protect his human. Dog ultimately meets with the business end of an arrow wielded by a member of the Marauders gang. That selfless act of sacrifice speaks to why we are all better off with a dog, or better yet, dogs, in our lives and gives the film a poignant emotional core in the absence of Max’s human family.

As heartbreaking as it is for the character to lose his loyal companion, it’s easily just as devastating for viewers to watch. Cowriter and director Miller uses the upsetting ordeal to balance the nonstop barrage of action sequences with a scene that tugs on our heart-strings and allows us to see Max’s softer side. We’re still waiting for a future series installment to follow suit and pair the iconic character with another four-legged friend. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet.

Though Dog doesn’t have a happy on-screen ending, it pleases us endlessly to report that he landed on his feet (all four of them) in real life. Dog endeared himself to the production crew and reportedly went to live with sound coordinator Max Aspin. If Dog’s onscreen fate proves too much to bear, just remember that piece.

The Road Warrior Set the Template for the Future of the Mad Max Franchise

This smartly written sequel benefits from a larger budget than its predecessor, delivering nonstop action, expertly choreographed chase sequences, and one poignant canine-related moment that we’ll never forget.

The 1979 original is a story told on a much smaller scale, the sequel breaks out and helps set the style and tone that the balance of the films in the franchise would adopt going forward. In The Road Warrior, the proceedings aren’t as character-driven, focusing instead on breakneck action delivered at regular intervals. This second series installment hones in on Max as he adapts to the harsh reality of a dystopian landscape.

The Road Warrior is widely regarded as one of the most effective sequels ever made and a standout post-apocalyptic actioner that paved the way for a critically acclaimed franchise, as well as influenced countless filmmakers over the years that followed. Many consider The Road Warrior even more effective than the celebrated original. The Road Warrior is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critical approval rating of 93%. With that said, the film that started it all isn’t far behind. Mad Max is also certified fresh but comes in at a respectable 89%.

So, what’s next for this celebrated franchise? The most recent series installment Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was critically acclaimed but failed to deliver at the box office. The next planned installment is Mad Max: The Wasteland. However, keep in mind that since Furiosa didn’t perform to expectations, there has been little movement on the planned sequel. Currently, there is no release date set for this potential sixth installment.

What do you think about a future Mad Max film featuring a canine companion? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below.