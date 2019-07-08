Disney Releases New Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Trailer

July must be the month of new trailers for Walt Disney Studios, because the House of Mouse is releasing footage from new films at a rapid rate. Sunday morning during the Women’s World Cup final, Disney unveiled the first look at the live-action Mulan, which arrives in theaters next March. Now, less than one day later, another trailer has arrived. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is hitting theaters this October, and Disney has just unveiled a brand new trailer to offer fans a sneak peek into the story of the sequel.

You can watch the full trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel sees Angelina Jolie reprising her role as Maleficent, the villain from the original Sleeping Beauty film. While it seems like the relationship between Maleficent and Aurora has gotten a bit better and is on a potential path to peace, we all know that it will ultimately end in despair.

Along with the trailer, Disney released a new synopsis for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. You can read it in full here:

“The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.”

Joining Jolie in the cast is Elle Fanning, Juno Temple, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The film is directed by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales helmer Joachim Ronning.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is set to hit theaters on October 18th.