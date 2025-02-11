Captain America: Brave New World Takes Flight With Action-Packed Final Trailer

The final Captain America: Brave New World trailer touched down during the Super Bowl, and now the action-packed footage is taking off online. The 60-second teaser offers one last sneak peek at the next Marvel Studios movie (in theaters Feb. 14), showing Anthony Mackie’s Captain America taking new Falcon Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) under his wing and — to the soundtrack of halftime headliner Kendrick Lamar — outmaneuvering the rampaging Red Hulk: U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford).

“Captain America, we’ve dedicated our entire lives to serving this country,” President Ross tells Sam Wilson, who also served as Steve Rogers’ wingman before accepting the mantle and shield of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame and then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “Adamantium has turned us against each other.” Watch the final trailer below.

Raw adamantium is the world’s most versatile — and volatile — element mined from the half-emerged Celestial Tiamut, whose existence threatened the Earth in 2021’s Eternals. “We can’t let this get into the wrong hands,” Cap says, suddenly finding himself in the middle of an international incident with America on the brink of war.

In between glimpses of ex-Black Widow Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas), the brainwashed super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), snake-like assassin Seth Voelker/Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), and the underwater prison the Raft, Captain America and the Falcon come under fire from enemy jets that Sam slices through with his vibranium wingsuit.

One set piece takes to the skies around Tiamut’s statuesque corpse, and another action-packed sequence shows Captain America shielding himself with his Wakandan-made, energy-absorbing suit to withstand the powerful blows of a raging Red Hulk after his fiery transformation sets the White House aflame.

“Whether he’s up against a jet or a Hulk, he’s absorbing energy,” director Julius Onah told ComicBook of the new Captain America suit outfitted with kinetic-charged abilities similar to the Black Panther armor. “It’s so amazing because it’s consistent with this character who’s taking what is being thrown at him, and then he’s finding a way to use it against that adversary.”

Because Sam didn’t take the super-soldier serum that endowed his predecessor with superhuman strength and speed, Onah added, “He’s not conventionally super-powered. He doesn’t have a serum. He’s not a billionaire. Yet at the same time, he’s still incredibly formidable.”

“Everybody at Marvel wanted him to break a bunch of bricks and bash it over people,” he continued. “And as fun as that is from an action standpoint, it’s also a character that you see that he’s scrappy, that he’s resourceful, that he’ll use whatever’s around him to take down an adversary.”

Also starring Liv Tyler as Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/the Leader, reprising their roles from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World soars into theaters this Friday.