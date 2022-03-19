Bruce Campbell Says “Pivotal” Marvel Cameo Might Have Been Cut From Doctor Strange 2

There’s a vast multiverse of Marvel characters rumored to cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but don’t ask Bruce Campbell if he’s one of them. Campbell has confirmed he filmed a cameo for his Evil Dead and Army of Darkness director Sam Raimi, making his first film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Campbell popped up in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, cameoing as a ring announcer in 2002’s Spider-Man, a snooty usher in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, and a maître d’ in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. In a new interview, Campbell says he’s unsure if his “pivotal” cameo makes the final cut of Doctor Strange 2:

“It’s hard with the Marvel movies, it’s hard to even lie because I could be caught out as a liar in my lie. If I told you I think I’m not in it, I could still wind up being in it,” Campbell said on the Radio Labyrinth podcast. “They make about 86 of these movies at the same time, so even Sam Raimi’s had to film additional material that was not in the original script. ‘Because now we’re going to put Captain Stinko in, and introduce him at the end because we’re going to spin him off here.’ So they’ve always had to add and subtract as they go.”

Campbell added, “Even if I were to have done a pivotal cameo — because I only do pivotal cameos, and I can explain if you see it — we won’t really know the answer until May. If I were [Doctor Strange actor] Benedict Cumberbatch, I would be worried that I would get cut out.”

Campbell reportedly told a fan he “did a cool scene with a character” who has been “beloved for years,” calling his undisclosed cameo “a pretty cool part.” A trailer aired during the Super Bowl hinted at roles for a new Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau) and Professor Charles Xavier (X-Men‘s Patrick Stewart), as well as the MCU’s multiversal Illuminati.

In December, THR reported the Doctor Strange sequel added more cameos and characters during reshoots. According to the report, this was spurred by the first season of Loki and the multiverse-unleashing Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters on May 6.