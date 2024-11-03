Marvel Cinematic Universe Stars Recast In DC Universe Roles

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the reigning power of the movie business for nearly two decades now, but in 2025 DC Studios will be making its bid for power with the launch of a new DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran as its shepherds. Gunn, in particular, is a filmmaker who tends to form tight bonds with the actors and crew members he works with – so much so that there actors (Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn) whose continuing careers can largely be attributed to James Gunn.

With that in mind, it seems inevitable that some MCU actors will make the jump to the DCU – whether they’re close friends with Gunn or simply looking for a new opportunity in the new franchise universe. Heck, there will probably be a fair amount of (continued) double-dipping, with some actors playing both Marvel and DC characters at the same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a list of MCU actors we’d love to see recast in the DCU – a list we’ll be updating as both franchises move forward into the pivotal year of 2025.

MCU Actors Recast in the DCU

16. Josh Brolin – Green Arrow

Amazon Studios / DC

Josh Brolin did multiple iconic performance as Marvel’s Thanos and Cabel in the Fox-Marvel Universe of Deadpool 2. DC could put Brolin’s gruff persona to use in an unexpected way as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. A version of Oliver who is older (Brolin is 56) would make sense in terms of the DCU’s timeline progression, wherein heroes with finely-honed human abilities like sharpshooting eventually evolved into metahumans with superpowers. Brolin’s Queen could be well into his business tycoon era even if he still suits up occasionally – a semi-retired hero who is very ambivalent about Justice Leagues and Supermen being the new order of the day. Modern onscreen depictions of Green Arrow have all leaned younger – this would be a distinctive change.

15. Corey Stoll – Two-Face

FX Networks / DC

Corey Stoll has made playing seemingly “good” men of ambition who fall from grace or have hidden dark sides his signature as a character actor (see: Ant-Man, House of Cards). There’s no better DC character suited for Stoll’s talent for straddling the line of darkness and light (and madness) than Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Modern DC comic stories and animated series (Batman: Caped Crusader) have started exploring the notion of Harvey and Two-Face being two separate personalities, who are in a Jeykll/Hyde conflict. That would be an interesting new take for the DCU – and a great angle for Stoll to take with the character.

14. Tilda Swinton – Granny Goodness

Searchlight Pictures / DC

Tilda Swinton is probably not the actor most people associate with depictions of DC’s Granny Goodness – but then, no one pictured her playing Marvel’s The Ancient One in Doctor Strange. However, few actresses can deliver menace with impeccable manners and a smile quite like Tilda Swinton – and that’s exactly who Granny Goodness needs to be as the trainer of Darkseid’s most vicious elite soldiers. Imagining Swinton delivering Granny’s psychopathic “instruction” while horrifically abusing her “students” or torturing captive heroes just feels right.

13. Mads Mikkelsen – Vandal Savage

MGM / DC

DC’s evil immortal Vandal Savage needs to have the presence of a wise old soul, an arrogant aristocrat, a ruthless conqueror and unrepentent killer. Who else but Doctor Strange and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen? Mikkelsen is looking for another franchise role – especially now that his part as Harry Potter villain Gellert Grindelwald seems to have evaporated with the stalled prequel films. Vandal Savage is a great DC villain who can be a fun crossover cameo in any number of projects, or a great central villain for any one project. His life as an immortal also gives Mikkelsen many fun eras of the character to shape – from his Neandrathal beginnings to his old world empire, new world aristocracy,and modern day business shark/crimeboss duality.

12. Pom Klementieff – Cheshire

Lionsgate / DC

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff practically auditioned for the role of one of DC’s most infamous assassins with her performances as “Paris” in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, – or her breakout role in Spike Lee’s Old Boy remake. Jade Nguyen/Cheshire is as seductive and witty as she is deadly with her weapons and poisons, which would be a great change of pace from seeing Pom as the kindly and childlike Mantis in Guardians.

11. Kathryn Newton – Wonder Girl

Marvel STudios / DC

Kathryn Newton has been one of the bigger stars of her younger generation and is still on the rise with her MCU role as Ant-Man’s daughter Cassie Lang, who will become the Young Avenger known as Stature. But why stop there? Newton has proven she has the physical chops for action, and in addition to casting a new Wonder Woman, the DCU will need a Wonder Girl, as well, for its Titans team. Cassie Sandsmark is a character loved by many DC fans, and has yet to get her live-action debut. Newton is perfect for it.

10. Sebastian Stan – The Riddler

Searchlight Pictures / DC

Look, this casting wasn’t made by fans – it was made by Sebastian Stan himself. So we’ll go with it. We could see the Captain America and Falcon and the Winter Soldier star playing someone like Jason Todd/Red Hood, but that probably hits too close to the role he’s played in the MCU. If Batman films have taught us anything, it’s that there’s a lot of fun space to play with depictions of Riddler; we’d love to see what Stan has in mind.

9. Mahershala Ali – Martian Manhunter

HBO / DC

It looks like that MCU Blade movie isn’t happening – so what to do with a multiple-Oscar-winner who’s looking for a comic book universe role? Mahershala Ali excels at bringing soul and dignity to any character he plays – which is the perfect quality for portraying a super-powered alien hiding out on Earth in human guise. As J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter, Ali wouldn’t have the action movie demands of Blade – a stunt double in mo-cap/CGI would handle the Manhunter bits. Ali would anchor the human form and dramatic scenes as MM – and could, ironically enough, help ground a lot of the more fantastical concepts in the DC Universe with his soulful dramatic gravitas.

8. Zoe Saldana – Talia al Ghul

Paramount / DC

The DCU Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold will be exploring Batman as Bat-Daddy to his son, Damian Wayne, which means it almost inevitably has to feature Damian’s mother, Talia al Ghul. Zoe Saldana excels at playing sexy, intimidating, deadly, powerful women, and Talia is all of the above. Furthermore, her complicated roles as Bruce Wayne’s “beloved” and Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter make it a juicy, layered role for a skilled actress to dig into. Saldana would eat it.

7. Jeff Bridges – Highfather

FX Networks / DC

Jeff Bridges may often play up his persona as “The Dude” from The Big Lebowski, but he’s just as darned good playing sage types and or powerful elders – as seen in his current FX espionage series The Old Man, the TRON sequels, or (in a darker way) his role as Obidiah Stane in Iron Man. Highfather (formerly Izaya the Inheritor) is a former warrior bent on vengeance against Darkseid, who instead touches the Source of life in the universe and receives enlightenment, becoming a peacemaker and leader of the New Gods of New Genesis, under the title of Highfather. Playing the peaceful antithesis to Darkseid practically screams for Jeff Bridges to grow out a Lion’s mane beard and grab a golden cane.

6. Paul Rudd – Mister Miracle

From Scott Lang (Ant-Man) to Scott Free (Mister Miracle)! The mask and colorful outfit will need to do a lot of the work with intergalactic escape artist Mister Miracle – but so will the voice and persona behind the character. Paul Rudd can easily sell the zany energy and quips of Scott Free – but after being in the hands of creators like Tom King, Mister Miracle has had deep layers of complexity added to him that Rudd can anchor with real emotion behind the bravado. That includes the nightmare “training” on Apokolips that made Mister Miracle an unequaled survivor and escape tactician, as well as tragedies of life that still wound him deeply mentally and emotionally, if not physically. If Rudd sold Marvel fans on Quantum Realm hijinx, an intergalactic war between immortals should be a breeze. Rudd’s Mister Miracle bantering with the character’s wife, Big Barda, is even more fun to imagine.

5. Scarlett Johansson – Black Canary

Marvel Studios / DC

As stated, The DCU franchise James Gunn is building will be starting off at a mid-point, where older heores are already established and experienced, and younger heores like the Titans are stepping up. There could arguably be two Black Canaries in the franchise – and Scarlett Johansson should be one of them. Dinah “Diana” Drake, the first Black Canary, was just a skilled martial artist, while her daughter, Dinah “Laurel” Lance, was gifted with the superpowered scream. Johansson could play either the active Black Canary II or a retired Black Canary I – either way, the Widow would be a badass draw as the Canary.

4. Dave Bautista – Darkseid / Kalibak

Lionsgate / DC

If Marvel can transform Josh Brolin into one of the most menacing cinematic villains in modern times as Thanos, DC can turn Dave Bautista into the dreaded lord of Apokolips, Darkseid. Bautista has more than proven himself as an actor capable of gravitas, menace, and a whole lot of comedy, and his physical stature speaks for itself. If the DCU actually explores Darkseid as more than just a generic big bad, Bautista is the actor who can pull off the villain’s Shakespearean complexity with his fellow New Gods, Highfather, the Source and all that DC cosmic drama. Caveat: If Darkseid is going to be CGI or played by a different actor, Bautista would still be great playing his first-born son, Kalibak, who is a major enforcer, capable of going toe-to-toe with Superman.

3. Chris Evans – Booster Gold

We must never forget that Chris Evans broke through with a spoof comedy film like Not Another Teen Movie (2001), and those comedic chops landed him franchise roles in Fantastic Four (2005), and DC’s The Losers (2010). He’d be perfect to play DC’s wannabe superhero celeb/time traveler, Booster Gold. DC Studios could use Evans’ starpower to boost its franchise – and could surprise a lot of fans by getting Evans to take a whole new career step into leading a Booster Gold TV series. Booster needs to have banter, and few can nail ‘smarmy-but-charming talker’ like Chris Evans. After seeing him play the noble Captain America for so many years, seeing him saterize that role and the entire concept of celebrity would be great.

2. Richard Madden – Batman

Amazon Studios / DC

Game of Thrones‘ most infamous victim, Richard Madden, has transitioned into an action star thanks to roles in the British political-thriller series Bodyguard, the Russo Bros.’ global spy-action franchise Citadel, and Marvel’s Eternals. We’re not the first to ever fan-cast Madden as Bruce Wayne/Batman – it was a common occurence during his time on GoT; however, Madden is now 38, the perfect age and maturity to paly a version of Batman in The Brave and the Bold who has an entire Bat-Family around him, as well as a biological son, Damian Wayne/Robin IV. Madden is also a great slightly-older counterpart to actor David Corenswet (31) as Superman, which will be a key visual for the DCU to get right. With the lackluster reception of Eternals, it doesn’t seem like the MCU needs Madden’s talent for a big arc as Ikaris (the Eternal who went rogue); their loss could become a big gain for the DCU.

1. Tom Hiddleston – The Joker

Marvel Studios / DC

Tom Hiddleston has made blending menace and charm his signature for playing Marvel’s Loki. He admittedly softened a lot of those edges for the character’s solo series – so how about sharpening them like never before to play the DCU Joker? Hiddleston’s good looks and wiry frame getting twisted into a Joker visage would be delicious – especially if the DCU goes with the version of Joker who’s not even wearing that face. In terms of onscreen pairings, Hiddleston’s (43) Joker would go great with Madden’s (38) Batman, making this a pair James Gunn and co. sholud really consider casting.

***

Which Marvel actors would you like to see make the jump to DC Studios? The DCU begins this December with Creature Commandos being released on Max. The films will launch with Superman (2025) in July of next year.