Kevin Feige Teases How The MCU Will Handle One of Marvel’s Most Powerful Heroes After Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has officially commented on the inclusion of Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, providing the most direct insight yet into the character’s Marvel Cinematic Universe future. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Franklin Richards is the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, an Omega-level mutant with the universe-altering ability to warp reality. During a recent press roundtable attended by ComicBook, Feige explained why Marvel Studios decided to add one of Marvel’s most powerful characters to the movie and how the arrival of Franklin is a game-changer for the MCU.

“Well, I think, as always, look at the comics,” Feige stated. “Look at the comics. There is great potential with Franklin. There’s great potential in the other child. And, I mean, really, the reason to do it first is that it had never been done before. There have been four movies, as you’re well aware. And Franklin had never been a part of that. So, as we were looking for ways to set it apart, to do a definitive version of Fantastic Four, we thought the notion of that child and his importance to come would be a good place to start and embrace. And that’s certainly what Matt embraced.”

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The four previous films Feige referenced are the unreleased 1994 Roger Corman production, 2005’s Fantastic Four, its 2007 sequel Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the 2015 reboot titled Fant4stic. In addition, his direct mention of “the other child” points to Valeria Richards, Reed and Sue’s second child in the comics, a character known for possessing a super-genius intellect that rivals her father’s.

Feige’s directive to “look at the comics” is particularly telling, as Franklin’s comic history is deeply intertwined with the cosmic villain of First Steps, Galactus. In various storylines, Franklin’s immense power allows him to stand against Galactus, eventually even resurrecting the planet-eater and serving as his herald. Similarly, Valeria Richards has a complex relationship with the family’s greatest nemesis, Doctor Doom, who is her godfather and a twisted mentor figure in many comic arcs. With Doom set to make his debut in Avengers: Doomsday, it seems that Marvel Studios is setting all the pieces to offer fans a comic-accurate take on the Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Carries the Weight of the MCU’s Future

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps carries immense weight for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming after a period of commercial inconsistency for the studio, which saw Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts∗ fail at the box office, the new release is positioned as a major summer tentpole intended to reinvigorate the franchise. First Steps’ box office projections currently place its domestic opening between $100 million and $110 million, a strong figure that nevertheless trails the $125 million domestic debut of its DC rival, Superman. With a reported production budget “north of $200 million,” the pressure is on for the film to become a global phenomenon, particularly in the international market where the MCU has historically excelled.

To meet these high expectations, Marvel is leaning into a bold creative vision that sets the film entirely apart from the main MCU timeline. The story is set on Earth-828, in a “retro-futuristic” 1960s, a decision that honors the Jack Kirby-era art style of the original comics. This setting also provides a crucial narrative advantage, as it neatly avoids the challenge of explaining where the Fantastic Four have been for the past two decades of MCU history. This alternate timeline also facilitates a new take on classic villains, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring a comic-accurate Galactus portrayed by Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer.

The strategic importance of the Fantastic Four extends directly into the climax of the Multiverse Saga. It has been confirmed that the team will play a central role in Avengers: Doomsday, where they are slated to confront Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The introduction of Franklin Richards in First Steps is, therefore, a critical piece of long-term planning. In a multiversal war against a villain as formidable as Doom, a child with the power to rewrite reality itself is the ultimate wildcard. His presence not only elevates the personal stakes for the team but also introduces a power level into the MCU capable of tipping the scales in the saga’s final conflict.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.

