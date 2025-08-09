7 Great Marvel Magic Characters Still Not in the MCU

When it comes to magic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no denying that Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Agatha Harkness have left their mystical mark on the franchise. But as vast as the MCU’s magical roster is becoming, it’s barely scratched the surface of what the comics have been conjuring up for decades.

From ancient sorcerers to demonic anti-heroes, Marvel Comics is home to a multitude of spell-casting icons who are still waiting for their cinematic debut.

With Marvel Studios continuing to explore the darker, weirder corners of its universe — especially following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the success of Agatha All Along — now is the perfect time to shine a spotlight on the mystics, shamans, and supernatural standouts who deserve their moment in the cinematic sun.

Here are 7 of the magical Marvel characters we think have the greatness to hold their own on the big screen.

1) Talisman (Elizabeth Twoyoungmen)

Talisman is a name that longtime fans of Alpha Flight know well, but casual MCU viewers may have never heard before. Elizabeth Twoyoungmen is the daughter of Shaman, a First Nations mystic from Canada who passed his magical legacy onto her. And she arguably surpasses him in power.

She’s a scholar and scientist, yet steeped in Indigenous mysticism, often caught between modern reasoning and ancient magic. With a connection to the Coronet of Enchantment, Talisman can manipulate mystical energies, banish demons, and act as a bridge between Earth and spiritual realms. Talisman has even gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Doctor Strange and The Beyonder, showcasing her as a top-tier magical force. Given Marvel’s growing emphasis on global and inclusive storytelling, Talisman is long overdue for a live-action debut.

Her Indigenous heritage and story, rooted deeply in medicine traditions and cosmic balance, would add much-needed cultural and magical diversity to Marvel’s lineup.

2) Satana

Satana is literally the daughter of Satan (or at least a high-ranking demon from the Marvel multiverse named Marduk Kurios). As the sister of Daimon Hellstrom, she has walked the line between anti-hero and outright villain across multiple comic book storylines, teaming up with groups like the Thunderbolts and Midnight Sons.

Satana blends seduction, sorcery, and soul-consuming dark magic into one hellishly cool package. Her ability to manipulate hellfire, charm mortals, and summon demonic forces makes her a compelling foil for both heroes and darker Marvel entries like Blade or Ghost Rider. But Satana’s powers go far beyond pyrotechnics and gothic flair. She can hypnotize, shapeshift, and devour human souls—often keeping them in a necklace she wears. That alone puts her on a path to crossover with characters like Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, or even Moon Knight.

3) Doctor Voodoo (Jericho Drumm)

If there’s one name that keeps popping up on “most wanted” lists for MCU magic, it’s Jericho Drumm, better known as Doctor Voodoo. Introduced in the 1970s, Doctor Voodoo is a Haitian-born mystic who blends traditional Voodoo practices with raw magical ability. He’s even replaced Stephen Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme in the New Avengers comics under writer Brian Michael Bendis. His powers range from spirit possession to elemental control, and his connection to the Loa spirits makes him one of the most unique magic users in Marvel canon. As detailed on Marvel.com, Drumm also brings a deeply spiritual and culturally specific perspective to magic, which is rarely explored in the MCU.

What sets Drumm apart is his deeply spiritual approach to magic. Unlike Strange, who often treats sorcery like a science, Drumm’s abilities are steeped in faith, tradition, and ancestral power. He draws strength from his deceased brother Daniel’s spirit and frequently consults with the Loa, the deities of Haitian Vodou. He defended Earth from arcane threats like Nightmare, Dormammu, and even alternate-reality invaders.

If Marvel wants to evolve the Doctor Strange franchise beyond Stephen Strange himself, Doctor Voodoo is a natural, and frankly overdue, choice.

4) Enchantress

A classic Thor adversary and frequent frenemy to Loki, Amora is an Asgardian sorceress whose power rivals that of Odin’s court. She’s beautiful, manipulative, and highly skilled in illusion, transmutation, and teleportation. And despite often being portrayed as a villain, Amora has shown surprising depth, occasionally stepping into more morally gray territory.

She is often cited as one of the most powerful magic-wielders in the Marvel Universe, and her presence could add a fascinating dynamic to the Asgard corner of the MCU.

Amora’s magic is rooted in Asgardian knowledge, and she has centuries of experience bending both mortals and immortals to her will. She can also manipulate energy, teleport, heal, and summon creatures from other realms.

5) Shaman (Michael Twoyoungmen)

Before Talisman, there was Shaman—the original mystic guardian of Alpha Flight. Michael Twoyoungmen is a First Nations doctor who turned to spiritual medicine after failing to save his wife with science, becoming a master of Native magic.

Shaman’s iconic medicine bag can conjure spells and access alternate dimensions. It also symbolizes his mastery over spiritual balance. As a member of Alpha Flight, he’s acted as both a healer and a battle mage, combining traditional Indigenous practices with modern superheroism. The inclusion of Michael Twoyoungmen in the MCU could bring deeply meaningful representation to the big screen, especially if Marvel plans to continue its trend of expanding the universe with more international and spiritual perspectives. His magical practices differ greatly from characters like Wong or Doctor Strange, rooted instead in Indigenous cosmology and healing traditions.

He would also be a perfect bridge to introduce both Talisman and the larger Alpha Flight team—something Marvel fans have been clamoring for, especially in connection with Wolverine’s Canadian roots.

6) Amanda Sefton

Amanda Sefton may not be as well-known as Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch, but her magical resume is impressive. Amanda is a skilled sorceress raised by witch Margali Szardos, and she has served under multiple mystical mantles, including Magik and Daytripper. She’s also the foster sister—and occasional love interest—of Kurt Wagna aka Nightcrawler.

Sefton once held the title of Sorceress Supreme of Limbo—a chaotic dimension that also ties into Magik, Belasco, and other mystical Marvel arcs. This was a position that previously belonged to Illyana Rasputin (sister of Colossus). Her spellbook is filled with sorcery that makes her a force to be reckoned with, but what truly elevates her character is her control over Limbo. During her time as Limbo’s ruler, she faced off against demonic hordes, magical invaders, and existential threats. This makes Amanda a significant player in Marvel’s magical multiverse, and one whose presence could deepen the MCU’s X-Men future, especially as Marvel Studios are back in the mutant movie business. Amanda Sefton could play a pivotal role in introducing the magical side of the X-Men universe, particularly in Excalibur-style spin-offs or mystical mutant arcs.

What makes Amanda unique is her dual identity as both a grounded mutant with emotional ties to Nightcrawler and a powerful magical queen ruling a hellish dimension. This combination makes her an ideal bridge between the X-Men universe and the magical multiverse. She could easily star in a crossover event connecting Doctor Strange, Excalibur, and Mutantkind.

7) Doctor Druid

Before Doctor Strange claimed the title of Marvel’s most well-known sorcerer, Doctor Druid was one of the original magic heroes in the Marvel Universe. Introduced in Amazing Adventures #1 in 1961—predating Strange by two years—Dr. Anthony Ludgate Druid is a psychologist turned mystic. He gained his powers after a Tibetan lama put him through a series of bizarre mystic and spiritual tests to ascertain Druid’s worthiness. Once Druid passed the tests, the lama opened his mind and taught him the mastery of certain mystic arts.

While often considered a B-lister, Doctor Druid has had serious magical chops. His powers include telepathy, precognition, and elemental manipulation. He has even served as a member (and briefly leader) of the Avengers. He may not be flashy, but Doctor Druid’s inclusion could offer a cerebral and occult-heavy addition to the MCU’s magical future. His blend of scholarly intellect and mystical insight could bring a grounded, eerie edge to Marvel’s supernatural world — something akin to Constantine with an academic twist.

Trained in ancient Celtic magic and druidic rituals, Anthony Druid taps into ley lines, natural forces, and psychic powers that make him less sorcerer, more magical scholar-warrior. His experience dealing with possession, mind control, and psychic warfare gives him a niche not currently filled in the MCU.

With the MCU branching into multiversal chaos and magical lore, Doctor Druid could serve as a wise (if not slightly arrogant) guide to the ancient roots of Earth’s magic, especially in tales that dig into old mythologies or lost magical histories.