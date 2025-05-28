Fan-Favorite Avengers Star Admits They Haven’t Yet Been Invited Back to the Franchise After Endgame

Benicio del Toro’s take on the Collector quickly became a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favorite, but the actor hasn’t been invited back to the franchise since the Infinity Saga ended. In an interview with ComicBook to promote his new movie The Phoenician Scheme (out in select theaters May 30th and nationwide June 6th), del Toro addressed his possible future in the MCU. When asked about reprising his role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, del Toro cast doubt that such a development is in the cards. However, he would be open to the opportunity if one ever presented itself.

“I don’t know. I mean, it’s like, you gotta get invited to play in that international tournament, and I’d love to play in it, but fingers crossed that’ll happen soon,” del Toro said. “I haven’t been invited yet for a second round.”

Del Toro made his MCU debut back in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, appearing in a mid-credits scene where Volstagg and Sif give the Collector the Aether in an effort to keep it separated from other Infinity Stones. The Collector returned in Guardians of the Galaxy and most recently was seen in Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos travelled to Knowhere to retrieve the Reality Stone. Del Toro also voiced the Collector on an episode of What If…?.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production. In late March, Marvel Studios put together a record-breaking livestream event to announce 27 actors who are in the film. Shortly after, Kevin Feige confirmed there are additional Doomsday casting announcements that will be made at a later date. No actors who are primarily associated with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise were confirmed as part of the Doomsday ensemble.

As fun as it would be to see del Toro back as the Collector, it’s hard to find a natural place for the character in the Multiverse Saga. As mentioned in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, he sold Knowhere to the Guardians, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. The Collector isn’t a superhero, so he isn’t going to get called into service to help in the fight against Doctor Doom. He was always more of a supporting player, and given his connection to the cosmic side of the MCU, the Collector likely wouldn’t appear again unless there was another Guardians of the Galaxy-related project. Though Star-Lord has a future in the franchise, it’s unknown if Marvel will ever move ahead with Guardians of the Galaxy 4, so audiences might have seen the last of the Collector.

That doesn’t mean del Toro can’t have a Marvel future himself. If Robert Downey Jr. can return years later to play Doctor Doom, anyone can play multiple characters in the MCU. An Oscar winner, there’s no shortage of roles del Toro would be a strong fit for, so if the right part emerges, Marvel would be smart to keep the actor in mind. Perhaps after Avengers: Secret Wars and the X-Men become the focus, del Toro will get another call.