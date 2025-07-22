7 Most Powerful MCU Characters Introduced in Phase Five

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been fighting for its life for the last couple of years. In a post-Avengers: Endgame world, Marvel Studios just can’t seem to make things stick, swinging and missing on properties like Eternals and Moon Knight. Part of the issue is that the MCU is continuously upping the ante without having a plan for capitalizing on all the new plot lines. However, despite coming out of the gate stumbling, Phase 5 of the MCU ends on a high note, setting the stage for massive things down the line, including a clash between Doctor Doom and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Doom won’t be walking into a multiverse without plenty of heavy hitters, though. From Thor to Captain Marvel, the MCU is full of powerful characters, and more than a few of them made their franchise debut in Phase 5.

7) Cassandra Nova

The Merc With a Mouth finds himself in the Time Variance Authority’s headquarters at the start of Deadpool & Wolverine, and after recruiting a Logan variant, they both find themselves on the wrong end of a Time Stick. Their journey to the Void puts them at odds with Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier’s sister, who also has telekinetic and telepathic abilities. She doesn’t use her powers for good, though, opting to rule over the Void and rip the skin off anyone who upsets her.

6) High Evolutionary

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 focuses on Rocket’s backstory. He was nothing but a regular raccoon before the mad scientist known as the High Evolutionary got his hands on him. After his creation turned on him, the High Evolutionary gave himself upgrades to make himself stronger. By the time the Guardians catch up to him in Vol. 3, he’s no joke, even causing problems for Adam Warlock, who first appeared in a cocoon at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

5) Red Hulk

Thunderbolt Ross may look a little different in Captain America: Brave New World, with Harrison Ford taking over for the late William Hurt, but he’s still got the same mean streak. His anger problems come back to bite him when he realizes Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, has made him into a Hulk. Ross’ red alter ego destroys a portion of Washington, DC, before Captain America appeals to his humanity and gets him to stand down.

4) G’iah

The Skrulls are once again in the spotlight in Secret Invasion, with a rogue shape-shifter named Gravik attempting to get back at Nick Fury for abandoning his people. G’iah, Talos’ daughter, goes undercover and uses Gravik’s Super Skrull Machine to upgrade herself. Being able to use the powers of several major MCU heroes and villains, G’iah makes quick work of Gravik and ends the Skrull threat before it can do serious damage to Earth.

3) Sentry

The Thunderbolts bite off more than they can chew when they pick a fight with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She attempts to get rid of all of her secrets at once, including the Sentry Project. However, she doesn’t know that one person, Bob, survived the experiments. Unable to control his powers, Bob lets the Void loose on New York City and nearly swallows the city whole. The only reason he’s able to stop is that his new friends save him from himself.

2) Mephisto

Riri Williams’ solo series seems pretty lowkey at first, following the young genius as she tries to find a way to earn money to upgrade her suit. She takes a job with The Hood’s crew and rips off a couple of wealthy people in Chicago. Everything changes when Riri realizes that she’s messing with an evil magical force, though. Mephisto reveals himself as the devil on The Hood’s shoulder and offers a sweet deal to Riri. He doesn’t show off everything he’s capable of, but his brief appearance in Ironheart makes it clear that he’s not someone to mess with.

1) Death

Agatha Harkness is one of the most powerful magic-users in the MCU, which means that anyone who can beat her is the real deal. Death pushes the witch to her limits in Agatha All Along and doesn’t even have to break a sweat. Being a cosmic being clearly has its perks, as there aren’t any movies that Death can’t counter. It’s only a matter of time before she causes major problems in another corner of the MCU.

Do you think the MCU characters on this list deserve to be considered some of the franchise’s most powerful? Which other Phase 5 characters deserve some love? Let us know in the comments below!