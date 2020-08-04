Disney CEO Says Marvel Shows Need More Filming Before Disney+ Debut

✖

It's still going to be a while until fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe see any of the highly anticipated Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios. Tuesday afternoon, Disney chief Bob Chapek confirmed that all three shows that have already started production still need to finish filming before they're ready for release on the service. Previously, there had been questions as to whether or not the two earliest shows — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision — were close enough to the finish line to begin a staggered roll out on the service. In the case of the latter, the cast and crew had already held a wrap party prior to the coronavirus production shutdowns.

Chapek's comments came after an analyst asked about the shortage of original content available on Disney+ as compared to competing services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. It's also unclear when the productions will, in fact, resume principal photography.

During the call, Chapek seems to confirm The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki ALL require additional shooting — so until we hear about filming resuming, don’t expect any of those to be showing up on Disney+ soon. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 4, 2020

Long-time MCU fan-favorite Sebastian Stan previously said The Falcon and The Winter Soldier still has a few weeks of filming left to do before the cast and crew were forced to return home to quarantine. In the same piece, Stan compared the tone of the series to that of the Russo Brothers' Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie,” he said earlier this year. “What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period. So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The aforementioned shows have yet to set official release dates. The next MCU property due out is Black Widow, currently scheduled for release on November 6th.

