Agatha All Along First Trailer and New Poster Released by Marvel

Today, Disney+ released a new trailer and key art for the upcoming Marvel Television series Agatha All Along, which spins Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, out of the events of the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision. In Agatha All Along, “Agatha sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations.” That’s intentionally opaque, of course, but between the trailer and the official synopsis (seen below), we can probably get a little bit of a sense for where everyone’s favorite non-Scarlet witch is headed this time around. The trailer gives us something that looks more like a direct sequel to WandaVision than many probably expected: left powerless and adrift within Wanda’s TV fantasies, Agatha starts the trailer as a detective on a police procedural, before being shaken out of her funk by Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal.

From there, it seems to be a “getting the band together” kind of story, trying to build up a coven (a “coven of chaos,” so to speak) to reclaim her powers. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode. Below, you can check out the poster and official synopsis for the series:

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer.

Directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg (Gen V), and Gandja Montiero (The Walking Dead: Dead City). The series boasts a strong lineup, which is important since they are clearly still dipping in and out of different styles of filmmaking at least at the start of the season.



Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along will premiere September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes on Disney+, then debut one episode per week therafter.