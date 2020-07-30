Marvel Shares Hysterical Thor Meme Ahead of Love and Thunder
Marvel shared a funny meme ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder. Jane Foster’s Thor tells the hero to “calm thyself down.” Fans got quite a kick out of that interaction as they eagerly await any and all news about Marvel Studios’ upcoming slate. It’s been a long summer as the coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of the company’s long term plans on hold. Things are still being produced, but there have been no new announcements for fans to sink their teeth into. But, that next Thor film is the light at the end of the tunnel for a large number of fans. Just yesterday, Natalie Portman said that she expects the next installment to begin filming early next year. The actress has also been very open about trying to get into great shape for her turn with the legendary hammer. If she can tell Chris Hemsworth to cool his jets and kick some butt along the way, the entire journey will have been worth it for fans.
Waititi has recently said that Love and Thunder will be insane. He had a sit down with the BBC where the topic of his next Marvel outing inevitably popped up.
You're acting like you're 22. pic.twitter.com/UBCZsAw03s— Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) July 24, 2020
“I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."
Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Other upcoming Marvel films include Black Widow on November 6th, Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on November 5th, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.
What are you looking forward to in Love and Thunder? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the best reactions to the post:
Wait....
Hold up, I am 22.— HiMyNameIsFelipe (@HiMyNameIsFel) July 24, 2020
Keep it going
"Thy hair is opaque, lifeless and in disarray!"— Mago D'Zilla #Tormenta20 (@professorxadax) July 24, 2020
The fans are out in force
I'm feeling 22🎶 #StreamFolklore #Folklore— 𝚈𝚞-𝙹𝚒𝚗 (@xjxnkylx) July 24, 2020
Hard to argue with that
Thor's been acting like he's 22 for over a millennia. The dude basically still lives at his parent's place.— Jamal Alexis Downer (@jamaladowner) July 24, 2020
lol some fans not too thrilled about the crossover
OK I'm sending help right now— Tevcon (@TevconOtt) July 24, 2020
Little things
Something that annoys me is that annoys me is that Calm Thyself and Down are not on separate lines. It makes for the perfect word balloon shape if it had been lettered like that. :D— Manaworld Comics (@ManaworldComics) July 24, 2020
Valid
Dude Thor's been a frog, horse alien, and a literal child before and Loki's been a woman (both human and not) before with no issue lol— Ravnican Artist (@CarlosDMarquez1) July 24, 2020
Had to highlight this
Thor— Tara O'Shea is screaming inside her heart (@tara_oshea) July 24, 2020
People gotta check out this run
The first issue with Jane Foster as Thor came out in 2014. What movie could that have been based on?— Pete Sesto (@PeteSesto) July 24, 2020
Even more people will soon!
Gotta love Jane.— ShadowNinja the Marvel Fanatic (@NotShadowNinja) July 24, 2020
