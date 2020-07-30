Marvel Shares Hysterical Thor Meme Ahead of Love and Thunder

Marvel shared a funny meme ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder. Jane Foster’s Thor tells the hero to “calm thyself down.” Fans got quite a kick out of that interaction as they eagerly await any and all news about Marvel Studios’ upcoming slate. It’s been a long summer as the coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of the company’s long term plans on hold. Things are still being produced, but there have been no new announcements for fans to sink their teeth into. But, that next Thor film is the light at the end of the tunnel for a large number of fans. Just yesterday, Natalie Portman said that she expects the next installment to begin filming early next year. The actress has also been very open about trying to get into great shape for her turn with the legendary hammer. If she can tell Chris Hemsworth to cool his jets and kick some butt along the way, the entire journey will have been worth it for fans.

Waititi has recently said that Love and Thunder will be insane. He had a sit down with the BBC where the topic of his next Marvel outing inevitably popped up.

“I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Other upcoming Marvel films include Black Widow on November 6th, Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on November 5th, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

What are you looking forward to in Love and Thunder? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the best reactions to the post: