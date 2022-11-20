Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie Rumored to Be Casting "Evil Superman"

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the internet is always ablaze with various theories, rumors, and speculative tidbits. Case in point, there was a time earlier this month when rumors quickly spread suggesting the Squadron Supreme—Marvel's take on the Justice League—was going to appear in Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts picture. Now, those same circles are suggesting the main villain of the villainous team-up is going to be an "evil Superman."

First reported by scooper @DanielRPK, it's said a recent casting grid has been passed around with that description on it. Furthermore, other YouTubers built upon that reporting by suggesting Marvel's hoping to cast a heavy-hitter in the role, potentially either Ryan Gosling or Alexander Skarsgard. That question remains—who might Marvel's "evil Superman" be?

Who is Hyperion?

Hyperion is essentially a blatant Superman rip-off. Like Clark Kent, Marvel's Mark Milton was also an invincible alien that crash-landed in the Midwest and was raised by blue collar parents. When it comes to Milton, however, there have been some storylines added government agents as antagonists, turning the character into one that straddled a morally gray line.

When it comes to Superman-type characters in the Marvel stable, the most sinister would likely mean Hyperion. Others like Sentry or the Shi'ar's Kallark/Gladiator could also fit the bill, but they typically fall on the hero side of the equation.

What is Thunderbolts about?

While Thunderbolts star David Harbour doesn't know the exact details of the Marvel film, the Stranger Things alumnus told ComicBook.com earlier this month he knows the overall story, revealing the closing moments of the film should change the MCU forever.

"I have not read a script, but I have been told the arc of the story and how the story goes," Harbour said. "It's very cool. It's very unique. It also has all this cool action and comedy, from what has been described to me, and then there is a bomb drop thing we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of this particular phase that we're ending."

When is Thunderbolts being released?

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

What characters would you like to see take part in Marvel's Thunderbolts flick?