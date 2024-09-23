Thunderbolts* Adds MCU Alum Scarlett Johansson in a Surprising Role

Marvel's Thunderbolts* teaser trailer has dropped and it reveals that Scarlett Johansson is making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a very unexpected way. That's because the cast and crew listings for Thunderbolts* have revealed that Johansson is part of the film... as an executive producer! That makes sense, as Johansson was an executive producer on Marvel's Black Widow (2021) – one of several MCU projects being pulled together for this Thunderbolts* ensemble film and having Johansson back as EP on Thunderbolts* – which will continue the stories of Key Black Widow characters – tracks.

As Variety shared in its synopsis for Thunderbolts*:

Based on Kurt Busiek's comic series of the same name, "Thunderbolts*" is directed by Jake Schreier, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson ("Black Widow," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Transformers One," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"), "Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin and co-showrunner of "The Bear" Joanna Calo.

Back in 2021, news broke that Marvel President Kevin Feige and Scarlett Johansson were working together as producers on an MCU project:

"We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer," Feige said at the time. "Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber. From those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2, to the around the world press tour in Avengers: Endgame to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow, working with you Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career."

Johansson fielded questions about the project whenever she was doing press – including in 2023 when she confirmed that her MCU project "It is still happening. Yes. It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now [due to the WGA Strike]. We're all sort of in this holding pattern... Right before the strike, we were in the middle of developing it, and now everything is at a simmer."

Looking back now, it's easy to fill in the gaps and surmise that Scarlett Johansson was making references to Thunderbolts*. The film started production in June 2023; the Writers' Strike delayed it, and then the Actors' Strike. Now, with the reveal that Johansson is getting an EP credit for Thunderbolts*, this may be one MCU mystery we can put to bed. There will be some fans who are upset that Johansson wasn't