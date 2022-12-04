Marvel's Black Panther Tops Box Office Once More Amid Violent Night Release

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues its reign at the box office. The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has topped the box office for the fourth straight week, beating out holiday thriller Violent Night. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's continued box office domination comes on the heels of having set a new November opening weekend record previously. In its fourth weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will earn $17.6 million, bringing its domestic box office total to $393 million and its global soars past $733 million. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now the third highest-grossing film at the domestic box office for 2022, closing in on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which currently sits at just over $411 million. The film currently sits at 84 percent Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 94 percent audience approval rating. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine awarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a 5-out-of-5 score in his film review: "For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward." As for other films in theaters this weekend, Violent Night brought in $13.3 million in its first weekend of release to take the number two spot while Strange World brought in $4.9 million in its second weekend, securing the third position.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forver (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Week Four

Weekend: $17.6 million

$17.6 million Total: $393.7 million

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett. prevnext

2. Violent Night (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $13.3 million "To hell with "all is calm. From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint." "The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise)." prevnext

3. Strange World (Photo: Walt Disney Animation) Week Two

Weekend: $4.9 million



$4.9 million Total: $25.5 million The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory. Don Hall directed Strange World from a script by co-director Qui Nguyen. The film's voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. prevnext

4. The Menu Week Three

Weekend: $3.6 million

$3.6 million Total: $24.7 million

Margot is invited by foodie Tyler to travel with him and a group of other food lovers to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where Chef Slowik has prepared a lavish menu. From the beginning, Margot finds everything strange, from the woman who greets them at the boat, to the tiny portions and the odd offerings. Chef Slowik is also as strange as they come. But she soon discovers far more shocking surprises are yet to come, including a massive secret that Tyler's been keeping from her. Mark Mylod directed The Menu from a screenplay written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo. prevnext

5. Devotion (Photo: Eli Ade) Week Two

Weekend: $2.8 million

$2.8 million Total: $13.8 million The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. J. D. Dillard directed Devotion from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart, based on the book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. It stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Nick Hargrove, Spencer Neville, Thomas Sadoski, and Daren Kagasoff. prevnext

6. I Heard the Bells (Photo: Sight & Sound) Opening Weekend

Total: $1.8 million Known as America's Poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow leads an idyllic life...until the day his world is shattered by tragedy. With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Henry puts down his pen, silenced by grief. But it's the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet's lost voice as he discovers the resounding hope of rekindled faith. prevnext

7. Black Adam (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Seven

Weekend: $1.7 million

$1.7 million Total: $165 million

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan. prevnext

8. The Fablemans (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Total: $5.65 million Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother. Steven Spielberg directed The Fabelmans from a screenplay he wrote with Tony Kushner. The film's cast includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. prevnext

9. Bones and All (Photo: MGM) Week Three

Weekend: $1.2 million

$1.2 million Total: $6 million Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences. Luca Guadagnino directed Bones and All from a screenplay by David Kajganich, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The film stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Jake Horowitz, David Gordon Green, and Jessica Harper. prevnext