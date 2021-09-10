Marvel’s Eternals a Theatrical Exclusive With No Disney+ Premier Access: Report

Marvel’s Eternals reportedly will not have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, making it the second Marvel Studios movie so far this year to show only in theaters after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Kevin Feige-produced Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the super-spy Avenger, was the first Marvel movie to do day-and-date and stream via the $29.99-priced Premier Access in July. After Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed in August that Marvel’s Shang-Chi would remain a theatrical exclusive for 45 days, Vulture reported that the box office performance of the September release would determine whether Eternals would be available for streaming on the same day it opens in theaters on November 5.

According to former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni in his “What I’m Hearing” newsletter, Chapek and Disney’s distribution chief Kareem Daniels have decided Eternals will receive an exclusive theatrical run. The reported decision comes after Shang-Chi earned $75.3 million in three days before finishing the Labor Day weekend with a record-smashing $94.6 million without Premier Access.

Shang-Chi has ringed up $105.9 million at the domestic box office and another $56.2 million internationally for a current worldwide gross of $162.1 million in its first week of release. Black Widow opened globally to $218 million in July, taking in $80 million globally, $78 million internationally, and another $60 million in Premier Access receipts over opening weekend.

“I think a theater would be my preference and [Eternals director] Chloe [Zhao’s] preference,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recently told Variety when asked where audiences might be able to watch Eternals come November. “We will see where we go with it.”

In August, Marvel aired an “only in theaters” Eternals TV spot during the Olympics.