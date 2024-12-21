Masters of the Universe Movie Adds Jared Leto as Iconic Villain

After a length wait, it would seem that Masters of the Universe is finally going to hit the big screen, and the project gets ever closer to reality with four big castings. According to a new report from Deadline, Jared Leto (House of Gucci) has been confirmed as He-Man’s nemesis and mastermind villain Skeletor, while Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will be playing Trap Jaw. Hafthor Bjornsson (The Northman) will be playing Goat Man, and Kojo Attah (In The Grey) will be playing Tri-Klops.

This should pretty much complete the villain side of the film, as the film previously cast Alison Brie in the role of the villainous sorceress Evil-Lyn. That will give us a villain lineup of Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Trap Jaw, Tri-Klops, and Goat Man. The only surprising character missing from the main lineup is Beast Man, but he could always end up being a part of it down the line.

The hero side is still coming together, but the film already has its He-Man in Nicholas Galitzine, as well as his right hand man in Man-At-Arms, who will be played by Idris Elba. Earlier this year we also learned that Teela will be played by Camila Mendes (Riverdale), leaving only Orko as the one casting that hasn’t been confirmed for the heroes side.

Head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios Julie Rapaport couldn’t be happier about Galitzine stepping into the iconic role, saying “We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man. This reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

Leto playing the role of Skeletor is a fascinating choice, and he will be showing up in another major franchise next year with Disney’s Tron: Ares. He will also be seen in Lunik Heist and is in discussions to join the JFK film Assassination. Leto’s Skeletor will hit the big screen when Masters of the Universe lands on June 5th, 2026.

The Masters of the Universe film is being directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee) based on a script by Chris Butler, and the initial draft was written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

The studio’s synopsis gives us an idea of what elements will remain from the original series, and there’s quite a bit actually. The story will follow a 10 year old Prince Adam as he crash lands on Earth in a spaceship, and finds himself separated from the Power Sword. After two years he is finally able to track it down and then finds himself transported back to his home planet to defend it against Skeletor and his army, and to make that happen he will need become the most powerful man in the universe, He-Man.

Are you hyped for Masters of the Universe?