Masters of the Universe Movie to Begin Filming Soon, Confirms Star

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is coming back with a brand new live-action movie next year, and one of the stars behind it confirmed that filming on the new project will begin very soon. Masters of the Universe might have originally started as a toy line from Mattel in the 1980s, but in the decades since become a massive franchise as Mattel has experimented with all kinds of projects and experiments. Masters of the Universe even had its own live-action feature film years ago, but it changed too much from what fans expected from the original Filmation produced animated series.

Masters of the Universe is a brand new live-action movie produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Film for Amazon MGM Studios, and Captain America: Brave New World star Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson opened up to Deadline about the new film. Teasing that filming for the live-action Masters of the Universe would begin in a “couple of weeks,” Jóhannesson revealed that the cast is excited about the script and ready to get on set and get to work on it. That means it’s on track for its 2026 if the schedule holds together.

Masters of the Universe Reboot Begins Filming Soon

“We started prepping in November last year, filming starts I think in about a week or so…couple of weeks,” Jóhannesson stated. “Up until now it’s been a lot of weight lifting and rehearsing, but we’re about to get into it and we’ve got a really fun script that everyone in the cast loves. We can’t wait to get on set and perform it. That will be great.” While Jóhannesson might currently be seen in Captain America: Brave New World, his casting in the film as a live-action version of Fisto was just announced recently too. But it’s clear that the cast is excited to get started on filming.

Jóhannesson joins a cast with some notable talent behind it too as the new Masters of the Universe live-action film currently includes Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam (who transforms into He-Man with the power of Castle Grayskull), Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

What to Know for New Masters of the Universe

The new Masters of the Universe is currently scheduled to release across theaters on June 5th next year, so the fact that it’s filming soon is a good sign that it will meet that release date barring any unforeseen complications behind the scenes. Produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Film for Amazon MGM Studios, Masters of the Universe will be directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee, Kubo and the Two Strings) with a screenplay provided by Chris Buttler with initial drafts provided by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee.

Nicholas Galitzine, who brings He-Man to life in the new film, previously teased how different of a reboot this is going to be from the original animated series, “Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time. But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously since there was the Revelation version of Master of the Universe, and the comics themselves,” Galitzine teased. “And we’re very much treating our script as Bible, you know.” Now that filming begins soon, it won’t be too long before more updates arrive.

