Max Streaming Service Users Run Into Problems After Transition From HBO Max

The transition from HBO Max to Max isn't going well for some users. Tuesday, May 23rd is the big day that Warner Bros. Discovery unveils its merged HBO Max/discovery+ streaming service platforms. The only question is what would the official launch date look like for users? Especially when you factor in subscribers will be accessing Max from various devices like phones, tablets, PCs, laptops, smart TVs, and streaming sticks. The old purple logo for HBO Max is also being replaced with a blue color tone, so don't let your kids get confused about what app they need to open to Elmo and the Sesame Street gang.

Accessing hbomax.com from a computer desktop reroutes you to a rebranded login page for Max. After logging in with your previous HBO Max username and password, you're greeted with a screen that informs users that their existing profiles and watch history will transfer over. However, after attempting to click the "Start Streaming" button, users find themselves stuck on that page. *Note: while writing this article the page finally updated and took me to my profile page with content.

As far as the Max mobile app goes, it appears to be an easier process. iOS and Android users can search for the Max app in their respective app stores, download the new Max app, and log in to access the streamer. It also took some work to get Max going on a Roku device as well. During our initial testing, we logged into HBO Max and it transitioned to Max, allowing us to log in. However, we were then kicked out and had to go back into the HBO Max home screen icon. After rebooting Roku, the HBO Max icon was replaced with the Max logo.

When opening Max on rebooted Roku, the Max app crashed and took us back to the Roku screen. Next, we searched for Max in Roku's "Download" search tool, but it was not featured. We then uninstalled Max app, searched for "HBO Max" and reinstalled it. Launched it again and it loaded Max, which is now running fine.

Of course, social media had a lot to say about the change from HBO Max to Max. You can read some of those reactions below.