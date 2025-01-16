Maybe The Nice Guys 4K Blu-ray Will Finally Get Fans That Sequel

The 2016 buddy film The Nice Guys starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe was a financial disappointment at the box office, but it was a big hit with critics and has grown to be a cult hit over the years. Fans have been vocal about wanting a sequel, but the reality of Hollywood in 2025 makes this prospect unlikely. However, we’re reminded how Blu-ray sales were directly responsible for the existence of Clerks III, so we have to imagine that there’s some magical number of new The Nice Guys 4K Blu-rays that would have to sell in order to get a sequel greenlit. It’s probably high.

Unlikely? Yes – very. But Lionsgate simply told Kevin Smith that “if you ever want to make more of this Jay and Silent Bob bulls–t, as long as it’s under this price point, f–k it, have a go at it and s–t.” Well, they probably didn’t say exactly that, but the bottom line is that if you make more than you spend, that’s called profit. Filmmakers would do well to try working with smaller budgets from time to time, which is something that The Nice Guys producer Ken Kao believes would be key to finally getting a sequel:

The Nice Guys 4K UHD Blu-ray / Arrives on February 11th See on Amazon

“Funny enough, [producer] Joel Silver had reached out to a mutual acquaintance of mine and brought up Nice Guys this past week, and it sparked a conversation about exactly [that]. Like, ‘What would it take, maybe, to get [The Nice Guys] to happen again?’” Kao confirmed with Screen Rant. “And I think that we just have to make it on a budget. I think that continues to be the producers’ challenge and the filmmakers’ challenge now.”

He continued, “I think the sign of the times is that we’ve just got to make films in a sustainable and responsible way. We can’t keep having movies that don’t work at the box office, and it seems like the streamers aren’t going to just cut blank checks anymore. So we’ve got to figure out a way in this industry to make movies in ways that reward the people that make them. That also are made in a contained way where those that are releasing the films can continue to feel incentivized to do so. And I think that’s the task, that’s the challenge for us, as producers, to pull that off.”

So, if you’re a fan of The Nice Guys that has a Blu-ray player and would love to see a sequel, head on over to Amazon to pick up a copy of the new 4K Blu-ray release. It will be on your doorstep February 11th. You never know what could happen. And let’s not forget that The Nice Guys 2 probably won’t be going up against an Angry Birds film this time around.