McFarlane Toys Batman Forever Batmobile Pre-Orders Are Available Now

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Forever Batmobile

McFarlane Toys collectors might remember the fiasco surrounding the release of the DC Multiverse Gold Label Batmobile inspired by Tim Burton’s ’89 Batman film. It sold out in a heartbeat initially, and there’s a good chance that the same situation occurs with the upcoming Batman Forever Batmobile. McFarlane Toys is set to open up pre-orders for a standard edition 2-pack that includes an Alfred Pennyworth figure, and a glow-in-the-dark Gold Label Amazon exclusive starting on August 15th at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

Pre-orders for the Batman Forever Batmobile 2-pack will be available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+) after the launch time. We also expect it to launch here on Amazon. The GITD Gold Label exclusive is available here. Pricing details haven’t been revealed but, based on McFarlane Toys’ recent The Dark Knight rises Tumbler drop, expect the exclusive to come in around $70 with the 2-pack priced at $100. Direct links will be added to this article after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: Direct links added. Pricing is set at $79.99 and $109.99.

Naturally, you’ll want to pair your Batman Forever Batmobile with DC Multiverse figures inspired by the 1995 film. Fortunately, McFarlane Toys has you covered with a Build-A-Wave series that includes figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O’Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). All of the details you need about the collection can be found right here.

McFarlane Collector The Dark Knight Returns Batman Figure

On a related note, McFarlane Toys has teased a new Collector Edition wave for August 16th at 9am PT / 12pm ET.. At the time of writing, only The Dark Knight Returns Batman figure has been teased for the drop, though these waves typically include three figures, so expect two more reveals to show up here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon after the launch time. UPDATE: The wave will also include Green Lantern (Green Lantern Corps) and Huntress (The New 52).

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader?

The Batman: Caped Crusader animated series is a hard-boiled detective noir set in 1940s Gotham City and reimagines Barbara — the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart) — as a different kind of crusader: a public defender whose pursuit of justice brings her face-to-face with Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent (Diedrich Bader). The series showrunner is Bruce Timm, who co-created the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series and its spinoffs. It’s produced by Timm, Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and Ed Brubaker, and is now streaming on Prime Video.