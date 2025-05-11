Five Actors That Almost Starred in Marvel’s Phase Five Movies (And What Happened)

With Thunderbolts* finally arriving into theaters, the movie side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five has come to an end. Post-Avengers: Endgame, these Phases have become harder to discern from each other given the lack of long-term storytelling going on and the absence of Avengers titles that used to signal when a Phase was wrapping up. However, Thunderbolts* does conclude (at least on the film side) a Phase that began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023. Come July, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will kick off Phase Six.

Before MCU fans get too wrapped up in the future, though, it’s important to look back on this franchise’s fifth Phase. Specifically, it’s fun to look back on five actors who nearly got cast in the MCU’s Phase Five, but didn’t make the cut for a multitude of reasons. Perhaps in one of those many multiverses the MCU is so obsessed with right now, these alternate Phase Five castings made it to the silver screen. In our reality, though, they never saw the light of day.

Aaron Pierre in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Aaron Pierre stars in Rebel Ridge

When commenting on the widely-praised casting of Aaron Pierre as John Stewart in Lanterns, James Gunn revealed that this wasn’t the first time Pierre had stood out to him in the process of superhero movie casting. Previously, Gunn had seriously considered Pierre to play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Rebel Ridge star could’ve been the newest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, though the role ended up going to Will Poulter. No matter, since missing out on the part opened up the door to Pierre’s John Stewart casting.

Ayo Edebiri in Thunderbolts*

Beloved actor. Tremendous comedian. Stellar director. Letterboxd legend. Ayo Edebiri’s list of accomplishments are already tremendous and staggering. The Bear veteran, though, nearly added “Marvel Cinematic Universe” performer to her resume. In early 2023, just seven months after she blew up thanks to The Bear, Edebiri took on the part of Mel in Thunderbolts*. The mind reels at what kind of chemistry Edebiri would’ve had with co-star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. However, a year after this casting, Edebiri had to leave Thunderbolts* due to new scheduling conflicts surrounding the film’s strike-informed delays. Luckily, Edebiri doesn’t need the MCU anymore to be a household name.

Rob McElhenney in Deadpool & Wolverine

Given that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are such deeply intertwined souls, thanks to their work in the Wrexham football club, it only makes sense that McElhenney filmed a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo as a Time Variance Authority member. However, this appearance didn’t make it into the movie’s final cut. A month after this Deadpool movie hit theaters, Reynolds divulged on social media that he had to make the tough choice to cut McElhenney’s sequence in post-production because the scene just wasn’t clicking. Reynolds need not fret about how this move affected the duo’s relationship. After all, they’ll always have Wrexham.

Jennifer Coolidge in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Perhaps Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could’ve been a remotely watchable kick-off to Phase Five if it had made time for a planned Jennifer Coolidge cameo. There were once plans for this Ant-Man sequel to feature a flashback sequence depicting Hank Pym going on dates with other women when he thought Janet Van Dyne was dead. One of those ladies would’ve been played by Jennifer Coolidge. This White Lotus and Minecraft Movie veteran’s role, though, never materialized. The MCU was infinitely poorer for not getting a brief dose of Coolidge’s comedic mastery.

Rosa Salazar in Captain America: Brave New World

In Captain America: Brave New World’s principal photography, it was quietly revealed that Alita: Battle Angel leading lady Rosa Salazar would be in the feature. Her pink hair on set and the movie’s use of the Serpent Society made it clear her character would be Diamondback. Diamondback was so prominent in the original cut of Brave New World that she was even one of the film’s eight summer 2024 McDonald’s toys. Though Salazar participated in Brave New World’s reshoots, she was nowhere to be seen in Brave New World’s final cut. In explaining the deletion of fellow original Serpent Society actor Seth Rollins, World director Julius Onah revealed that the film’s reshoots revamped the Serpent Society to be more grounded. The pink-haired Diamondback didn’t fit in with this vision apparently.