MCU Star Shut Down Return Rumors After 6 Years Away (& We May Know Why)

Actress Kerry Condon is not returning to the MCU, and she’s surprised that rumors of her return have managed to get this far. Condon was the voice of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) artificial intelligence assistant F.R.I.D.A.Y. in five MCU movies, taking over after Tony’s previous assistant J.A.R.V.I.S. became a part of Vision (Paul Bettany). We haven’t heard from F.R.I.D.A.Y. since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and recently rumors have circulated claiming that she will be back soon. At the red carpet premiere of F1, Entertainment Tonight asked Condon about it, and she set the record straight. While she may not be returning, there are others who could fill the same role in upcoming titles.

“It’s not true!” Condon said emphatically. “I saw it, and I was like, ‘Who’s saying this?!’ It’s not true, no, no, no… I wouldn’t say no chance, but at the moment it’s not in the cards for me, no.”

F.R.I.D.A.Y. is Iron Man’s constant companion from her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron to Endgame, appearing in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War as well. She is even responsible for deploying the “Hulk Buster” armor, among other unforgettable voice commands. She seems to have been specific to Tony, as other AIs were installed in devices meant for other people — Karen in the Spider-Man suit, and E.D.I.T.H. in the glasses Stark left to Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

E.D.I.T.H. may be the best explanation for the rumors that F.R.I.D.A.Y. is returning. Earlier this month, Variety reported that Emily Hampshire will voice E.D.I.T.H. in the upcoming series Vision Quest, which is about Vision’s journey after the events of WandaVision. the show also includes James Spader reprising his role as Ultron. Altogether, this indicates that the show may focus on all the AI characters more than usual, making it plausible for fans to speculate that F.R.I.D.A.Y. would come back as well.

For now, we’ll have to take Condon’s word that that’s not the case, although considering Marvel’s history of lying to fans to preserve surprises, some will naturally speculate. It’s also worth noting that E.D.I.T.H. has been recast for Vision Quest. She was previously voiced by film editor Dawn Michelle King, but will now be played by Hampshire instead. That means it’s possible for F.R.I.D.A.Y. to be recast as well.

We’ll find out soon, as Vision Quest is currently in production and is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. In the meantime, Ironheart is the next MCU title, hitting Disney+ on June 24th.