Mean Girls Streaming Release Date Revealed

The box office hit Mean Girls finally has a streaming date. The hit theatrical musical comedy based on the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical of the same name comes from the comedic mind of Tina Fey. Mean Girls had a pretty successful run at the box office, holding the #1 position for three consecutive weeks and grossing more than $102 million worldwide. With any major motion picture release, there is a segment of the population that just waits for the movie to leave theaters and head to a streaming service so they can watch in the comfort of their homes. Luckily, there's only one more day before Mean Girls will be streaming.

Paramount+ announced that 2024's Mean Girls will be available to stream on the service beginning Tuesday, March 5th in the U.S. and Canada. The film's availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date. The final trailer for Mean Girls introduces viewers to new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), who quickly gets recruited into the popular girls' group on campus, which is run by Rapp's Regina George. Regina's mean streak is very evident from the get-go, and Cady finds herself cast out from the group after getting a crush on Regina's ex, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney). From there, Cady and her outcast friends work to bring down "The Plastics" as they are referred to.

What is Mean Girls about?

The description of Mean Girls reads, "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Rachel McAdams turns down Mean Girls reunion

During the Black Friday marketing, Walmart assembled the original "Plastics" members, minus Rachel McAdams, for a Mean Girls spot. Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron, Amanda Seyfried's Karen Smith, and Lacey Chabert's Gretchen Wieners returned to North Shore High School alongside Rajiv Surendra's Kevin and Daniel Franzese's Damian. Unfortunately, the only one missing was McAdams' Regina George.

During a recent interview with Variety, the actor explained why she declined to appear in Walmart's ad.

"I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," McAdams shared. "A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag. Also... I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."